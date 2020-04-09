Good Morning,





Hope you are all staying safe out there. I typically work on futures spreads and share trade ideas, but just want to share a chart and different price levels on the E Mini S&P 500 this morning. Market are on steady pace making their way back up from over a 20 percent loss due to the Coronavirus delima, in addition to other possible things.

Most that know me by now, I try to stay away from the "whys" and try to stick with the "hows" (technical charts.) how tobe prosperous in any condition.

Attempting to make a living off of these markets, and having opinions about the market fundamentals are two different things and I want to believe the first is most of our priorities.





We have a lot of different things going on in our lives lately. And many of the retail trading community out there, is sitting home, which is not of the norm for the most of us. In these moments I hope that we are all learning something to help improve ourselves, our health, but in this topic, our finances. We have seen what non self directed traders accounts can look like in these events. Over 20-30 percent drops are the emails and calls I have received.

Although being Self-Directed at times is super stressful, there is no better way to be safe at home, make a living, and have a pulse in these markets, then to trade them when you see it!

I am also thankful and full of gratitude ot the two mentors and friends in my life that spend the numerous and unconditional hours on me to improve my own trading, so that I can turn around and do it for others. If you are reading this. I appreciate you. And I appreciate all my readers.

Here are potential daily to weekly price levels on the futures S&P to look at.

Support levels for the day of 2639.25

First area of Resistance 2884.75

Followed by next leg up to 3136.50

