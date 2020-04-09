US & Canadian job data to kick off big day ahead for markets



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD is meandering sideways with the broader USD this morning as traders await a big day ahead of headlines. The first batch of them will come out at 8:30amET, when both the US and Canadian announce updates on the dire states of their labor markets. Expectations below: US Jobless Claims (week ending April 4): +5.25M vs +6.64M last week Canadian Employment Change (March): -350k vs +30.3k in February Canadian Unemployment Rate (March): 7.2% vs 5.6% in February The OPEC+ meeting is then expecting to commence around 9amET, where the worlds largest oil producers will try to agree upon a coordinated cut in production. Russia has hinted at cutting 2mln bpd if all the countries work together, which is why we think May WTI futures were trading up 8% earlier. We may have to wait though until the conclusion of tomorrows G20 energy ministers meeting at 8amET in Riyadh before a final deal is announced. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is then expected to give an economic update in a webcast hosted by the Brookings Institution at 9amET. Finally, the Eurogroup meeting, which failed to produce a coronavirus rescue package for European countries yesterday, is expected to recommence at 10amET. What could very well see a volatile NY session ahead today, but what is more is that this could extend into a very illiquid Good Friday holiday session tomorrow. USDCAD continues to respect the boundaries of a new price range that formed yesterday, 1.3990s-1.4080s, which is well within the 1.3900-1.4200 range we were looking for in late March.

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAY CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar ultimately struggled with the 1.0870s yesterday. The market failed to get back above this level after the NY options cut and it has served as resistance ever since. Some broad USD buying/oil selling has just come in now following reports that Saudi Arabia is looking at April as the baseline for any agreed upon production cuts. The European Central Bank released the minutes of its March 18themergency policy meeting at 7:30amET this morning. Full detailshere, but unfortunately theres not much to glean here in terms of new news in our opinion. We would note the continued widening of the 3-month EURUSD cross currency basis swap this morning (wider 4 days in a row) as a growing EURUSD negative here. It has widened from +60bp on Monday to +32 now.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY JUNE GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling continued higher over the last 24hrs with the further improvement in broad risk sentiment. We also think yesterdays break above the 1.2380s brought out some technical buyers as well. Theyve taken a pause though at trend-line resistance in the 1.2440s this morning though, and it makes sense too given the big US jobless claims report coming out next. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie is struggling at the trend-line resistance in the 0.6240s this morning, after traders wasted no time vaulting the market to its next key level once the 0.6170s were regained. We think this will be AUDUSDs pivotal level going into a potentially volatile NY session and Easter long weekend ahead. A close above could usher in even further gains to the 0.64 handle, whereas a close below it may bring about some profit taking from new long positions.

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen continues to mark time ahead of the big events on deck for today. It continues to trade within the 108.50-1.0950 price range we outlined earlier this week and we think this mornings 1.3blnUSD option expiry at the 108.95-109.00 strikes could potentially dampen volatility further.

Charts: Reuters Eikon

