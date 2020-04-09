The AUDUSD edged higher yesterday but appears to be on the verge of stalling in the rebound off its March low. Significantly, the AUDUSD is nearing the end of what is arguably an ascending wedge (on the daily chart). With other risk markets like the S&P500 also increasingly looking fatigued today, odds are fairly elevated for an AUDUSD pullback in the next week back to the psychologically key .6 whole figure level. Any further upside the balance of this week appears rather limited considering the AUDUSD is bumping up against the 50% Fib retrace of the January to March slide. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for mid next week. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the analysis of AUDJPY, Natural Gas

AUDUSD Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.