Although the May cocoa contract appears to have made the turn higher, it may be short-lived. After a few weeks of consolidation during the recent volatility, the May futures contract has turned higher trading above 2400. This move has followed a positive turn in the equities market. As the world continues to brace for more Coronavirus cases, the market feels as if small positive signs may be headed our way. Although no one knows how long these recent changes to everyones lifestyle will last, the health industry and government continue to make efforts to work together and make life safer again. Although we are far away from being normal again, small steps are needed to get there. Cocoa does not have its own demand to help this move have any follow-through. There are many changes to deliveries and ports are closed causing the supply chain to be affected. Until there is more known about this virus, the softs and food markets will be trading off day to day news and updates. Continue to monitor the market closely, if any breaking macro news occurs, it could send cocoa futures in either direction. But technically, the chart is showing traders cocoa wants to break out to the short-term highs we saw just a month ago. May Daily Chart ***If you are interested in discussing the soft markets or any of the futures, email me at pmooses@rjofutures.com to schedule a free consultation.*** The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO Futures believes to be reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgement at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of RJO Futures and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by RJO Futures Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions. Distribution in some jurisdictions may be prohibited or restricted by law. Persons in possession of this communication indirectly should inform themselves about and observe any such prohibition or restrictions. To the extent that you have received this communication indirectly and solicitations are prohibited in your jurisdiction with registration, the market commentary in this communication should not be considered a solicitation.



