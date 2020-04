Hello traders,

DAX is ticking lower, ideally within a complex 7-swing intraday corrective decline in wave iv. As you can see, ideal 38,2% Fibo. retracement is still waiting around the important 10100 support level, so be aware of a potential jump back to the highs for wave v of 5 to complete a five-wave cycle.

If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team

DAX 30min