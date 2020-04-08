B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 3.9% in March and is up 13.9% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2642, down 2.50 Fundamentals: The S&Ps 10% gain to start the week fizzled out in the final hours of yesterdays session. In fact, U.S benchmarks across the board pared all of Tuesdays 5% gains by the bell. We certainly had our doubts here yesterday of the markets ability to hold onto such strength, but now we are more or less at an inflection point; fundamentally and technically. Clearly, upon this weeks early strength the market is pricing in an economy back at work in the coming weeks [by May 1st]. Most likely, a bit sooner than reality. However, was it wrong to price in its expectations for where the economy might be in the third quarter? Not entirely. We just happen to disagree until there is substance. As we have noted over recent days and weeks, we believe there to be financial stresses yet to be seen. Whether its the consumer and mounting unemployment claims or businesses that wont meet obligations over the next 30 to 60 days. Each instance has repercussions. All in all, there are too many lingering uncertainties to be bullish the market even at its more watered-down level this morning. President Trump and his top economic advisor Larry Kudlow each emphasized yesterday a hope of reopening parts of the economy upon more widespread testing. Going back to Sunday, the President has attempted to be upbeat but certainly has not hesitated to bubble wrap his expectations. One fact we undoubtedly agree with is his criticism of the World Health Organization in its China centric steps mid-January that rolled out the red carpet for a cover up. Still, beyond the WHO in mid-January, just like a basketball player missing a buzzer beater, the game was not lost in the final seconds. There were turnovers and missed free throws throughout; leaders across the world are all at fault for enabling China. In Europe, finance ministers have struggled to find common ground in an attempt to launch a fiscal response to battle the economic deterioration. Italy, Spain and France lead a charge towards Coronabonds, however, Germany, as usual, is less enthusiastic. Despite the struggles to fund a 500-billion-euro package, German Finance Minister Scholz said a deal is close.

Technicals: Price action in the S&P stalled and then failed yesterday at our rare major four-star resistance at 2729-2785. This was a much wider range than ever before, but one that was the byproduct of an expected melt-up after decisive price action through 2641.

Crude Oil (May) Yesterdays close: Settled at 26.43, down 2.45 Fundamentals: Crude Oil sold off sharply in the final hours ahead of settlement on rumors of a record build and worries that an OPEC+ production cut will fall short of staving off a historic surplus. Last nights private API survey posted a build of 11.9 mb Crude, +5.4 mb Gasoline and a drop by 500,000 for Distillates. Expectations for todays official EIA data are +9.271 mb Crude, +4.333 mb Gasoline and +1.446 mb Distillates. The complex will stay volatile heading into tomorrows OPEC+ meeting where the cartel is hoping to agree on a 10 mbpd cut. Still, there is mounting doubt without U.S cooperation. However, the EIA revised lower its production forecast by 1.2 mb in 2020 and 1.6 mb in 2021. We may not have a decision Thursday as G20 energy ministers meet Friday and remember Saudi Arabia refrained from pricing Oil for May deliveries until a conclusion was reached this week.

Technicals: Price action sliced through strong support at 25.36 yesterday and has twice traded down to a crucial level of major three-star support at 23.04-23.52.

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1683.7, down 10.2 Fundamentals: You do not want to be buying Gold when everyone is screaming for it, you want to be capitalizing on Gold you already own. Our narrative fit perfectly within the context of yesterdays range. The fundamental landscape has certainly not changed; massive liquidity injections by central banks and governments around the world will debase currency values, encourage inflation and send Gold prices higher over time. In the near-term, BE PATIENT and stick to your game plan, pick your levels.If you missed our Op-ed on CNBC discussing the landscape for Gold, you can find it here.

Technicals: Gold traded down to a low of 1670.7 and held key support at 1669-1673.6. Our momentum indicator comes in this morning at 1687 and although we find the tape constructive and bullish over the intermediate to long-term, we must say it is vulnerable below 1687 and furthermore if red on the session.

