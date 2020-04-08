STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures were lower in the overnight trade but are higher now.

An index of mortgage loan applications declined 17.9% for the week ended April 3 from the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Associations weekly survey.

On Monday S&P 500 futures broke out above a double top pattern at the 2635.00 area and remain above that level.

Overall, stock Index futures are performing well for the news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The euro currency is lower after a report of leading economics research institutes in Germany said the German economy is expected to contract 4.2% in 2020.

In addition, the report said gross domestic product is likely to have shrunk 1.9% in the first quarter and is anticipated to contract 9.8% in the second quarter. A recovery is predicted in 2021, when the German institutes forecast the economy will grow 5.8%.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are lower in spite of higher crude oil prices.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated in light of higher stock index futures.

Yesterday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said the current economic situation will require the Federal Reserve to be more willing to lend to firms.

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds.

At 1:00 central time the Federal Open Market Committee will publish its meeting minutes from its March policy meeting. In an emergency decision ahead of that meeting, the Fed lowered interest rates to zero.

