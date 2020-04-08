April 8, 2020

HOLD ON TO YOUR SOCKS DO WE DARE BUY E-MINI S&Ps

There are many commodities I could address, there is the Cattle market, Cotton market, Cocoa market, and the Crude market just to name a few but I kept coming back to the E-Mini S&P market. I am little uneasy in addressing this market as underlying risks remain. Has the market absorbed most of the bad news from Covid-19? Are there other shoes to drop that might crater the equity markets? These factors and more have created a market experiencing historically wide trading ranges. With the expanded trading ranges comes incredible risk and as they say incredible risk may provide significant opportunity.

So lets talk E-Mini S&Ps.

What do we know? According to my model we know that the June E-Mini S&P is in a downtrend. We know that it will take a Friday close at or above 3224 to reverse the trend to bullish. We know that the Standard Deviations used in my model are in rare air. Those of you that read my Hog letter from Monday know that I developed a model based on Standard Deviations. I suggest if have not read the Hog letter you may want to at this time to better understand what I am going to cover.

When the S&P dropped so dramatically for such an extended period of time a couple things happened that are important to understand. My in-house model showed that the Negative Indicator was so strong that is signaled Positive Equivalency and Positive Indicator signaled Negative Equivalency. This is known as Dynamic Separation. This has happened before in other commodities (see Hog Letter) but it is rare. So what does Dynamic Separation mean? When a market trend becomes so powerful it will move the Positive and Negative indicators in dynamically opposite directions reaching extreme levels. When this occurs it is my opinion one should consider counter trend trading, or this case buying the E-mini S&P. To be clear according to my model had only the Negative or Positive Indicator achieved Equivalency it would be a counter trend buy signal. It is even a stronger indicator to counter trend trade when it achieves Dynamic Separation. On the close of March 20th that is exactly what happened.

On March 20th the Positive Indicator exceeded the second Standard Deviation and the Negative Indicator exceeded the sixth Standard Deviation of the long term average. Since the close March 20th the Standard Deviations have begun to turn and have started the very early process of convergence, there is a long way to go. In the old normal when Dynamic Separation was signaled it could take three to five weeks to achieve convergence, or as I call it balance.

So what to do? In my opinion if one is looking to trade anything especially equity indices one must be prepare to accept more risk than perhaps they would have Pre-Covid19. It is also my opinion that one must judicially use stop loss orders, no future in getting run over. Live to play another day. Having said that I recommend one PATIENTLY waits for setbacks in the June E-Mini S&P and counter trend trades from the long side.

