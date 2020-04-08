Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Softs Technical Report
Cocoa (July) - Sidelines but looking for Long side to confirm itself
Technicals: The trend following system has gone to the sideline with new trade trigger points. Sell Trigger a close under 1971 and a buy trigger above 2413***
Settle: 2392***
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $0.00 (Short closed out on April 6th $4080 gain)
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance: 2402(Yesterday's High)***, 2583****(200 DMA)
Pivot: 2231**** Parabolic stop and reversal
Support: 2343 (18 EPMA)***, 2305 (Breakout point from March 25) ****
ADX: 31.41= Market is rising from oversold territory.
200 DMA: 2583
Fundamental Comments: Wednesday - Market is watching Global Equities and looking for bullish developments. I am leaning on the long side and with this small pull back cocoa could be reloading for a thrust higher. Watch the foreign currencies like the Euro to strengthen and help grinders acquire additional product.
Previous Fundamentals through out the week below
Tuesday - Market is still focused on demand concerns and watching outside markets such as U.S. and European Equities. The Chart pattern looks like is forming a V or U shaped bottom. Most of the time we don't get the full recovery and we hit some speed bumps so watch the Fib Retracements. Also, watch for a boost in demand once lock down restrictions are lifted.
Monday : Signs of Chinese Economic growth are starting to come to life. Remember there were bullish supply developments at the start of the growing cycle with hot dry weather. Now we are entering into a wetter phase which should help the mid crop growing cycle. On the COT report Non-Commercials are net -1,188 contracts after flipping from long to short.
Previous week:
Asian Demand should see the first recovery as they are moving past the virus. Once we see a rebound in risk sentiment, U.S. equities and European, we can most likely see that bounce occur. Watch for short covering start to trigger.
This economically sensitive commodity should see some selling pressure as the day goes on. Watch for a test of the key support levels before another bounce.
The market appears to be making a small double bottom with solid support in the 2200 range. Look at tightening up stops if you are short and consider punting to the long side with calls on a breakout over 2310.