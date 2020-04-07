Natural Gas (NG) surged almost 7% yesterday (on the continuous contract), but is likely to see some healthy profittaking going into today's European morning ahead of Thrusday's highly anticipated weekly storage data. Significantly, NG is making progress in forming a major bottom with NG having bullishly engulfed the last 3 weekly candles. Congratulations to premium readers who acted on the long term oversold profile highlightedApril 1st 2 days before a 3 day surge. Long term bulls will want to see NG close on the weekly chart above downchannel resistance (on the weekly chart). The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).
Natural Gas (NG) Weekly/Daily/4hr
Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.