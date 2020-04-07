rounded corner
Elliott Wave Forecast: USDCHF Dips Can See Support
Tuesday, April 07, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave View suggests USDCHF rally from March 9 low is unfolding as5 waves impulse structure. Up from March 9 low, wave ((1)) ended at 0.9889, and wave ((2)) pullback is proposed complete at 0.9497. Internal of wave ((2)) unfolded as a Flat structure. Wave (A) ended at 0.974, wave (B) bounce ended at 0.99, and wave (C) of ((2)) ended at 0.9497.

Pair still needs to break above March 21 high (0.99) to avoid a double correction in wave ((2)). Wave ((3)) is currently in progress as another 5 waves where wave (1) of ((3)) ended at 0.9797. Internal of wave (1) also unfolded as 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from 0.9497, wave 1 of (1) ended at 0.9685, and pullback in wave 2 of (1) ended at 0.9593. Pair resumed higher in wave 3 of (1) towards 0.9796, and pullback in wave 4 of (1) ended at 0.974. Finally, wave 5 of (1) ended at 0.9797.

Wave (2) pullback is in progress as a zigzag structure where wave A ended at 0.968. Expect wave B bounce to fail below 0.9797 and pair to turn lower in wave C of (2) to correct cycle from March 28 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes.

USDCHF 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

USDCHF 8 April



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
