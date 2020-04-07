rounded corner
The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Tuesday, April 07, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Wednesday, April 8, 2020
INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Jun ESM02642.00− 0.092586.062514.42Bullish
Dow Jones - Jun YMM022491+ 0.012193521281Bullish
Nasdaq - Jun NQM08012.00− 0.227837.117627.58Bullish
Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM01125.20− 0.311101.071083.20Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0179-07− 0.74180-27181-15Bearish
US T-Note - Jun TYM0137-29− 0.36138-18138-31Bearish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Jun DXM099.914− 0.83100.518100.012Bearish
Australian Dollar - Jun ADM00.6197+ 1.720.60820.6067Bullish
British Pound - Jun BPM01.2348+ 0.301.22991.2331Bullish
Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM00.7154+ 0.920.70920.7062Bullish
EuroFX - Jun ECM01.0928+ 0.991.08521.0938Neutral
Japanese Yen - Jun JYM00.9206+ 0.210.92170.9284Bearish
Swiss Franc - Jun SFM01.0348+ 0.961.02791.0358Neutral
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - May FCK0113.800+ 4.12110.614112.742Bullish
Live Cattle - Jun LCM084.800+ 5.6082.10683.917Bullish
Lean Hogs - Jun LHM052.650+ 6.0449.59753.300Neutral
GRAINS
Corn - May CK0331^4+ 1.14330^6335^2Neutral
Wheat - May WK0549^2− 1.17551^6556^0Bearish
Soybeans - May SK0854^6− 0.09856^0865^6Bearish
Soybean Meal - May SMK0293.8− 1.08299.5310.4Bearish
Soybean Oil - May BOK027.48+ 2.4226.7926.54Bullish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - May CLK023.63− 9.3926.1125.58Bearish
Heating Oil - May HOK01.0275− 1.741.04991.0464Bearish
Natural Gas - May NGK01.852+ 6.991.7151.624Bullish
METALS
Gold - Jun GCM01683.7− 0.601674.31631.8Bullish
Silver - May SIK015.480+ 2.0515.02514.380Bullish
Copper - May HGK02.2725+ 2.482.22572.1920Bullish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - May OJK0105.95− 3.24109.78114.70Bearish
Sugar - May SBK010.38− 0.6710.4210.50Bearish
Cocoa - May CCK02410+ 1.8623382260Bullish
Coffee - May KCK0119.90+ 2.79117.01116.62Bullish
Cotton - May CTK052.90− 0.2851.8750.35Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

