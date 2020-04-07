EURJPY Remains On Recovery Pressure



EURJPY continues to face recovery threats as it closed higher on Monday and followed through higher on Tuesday. On the downside, support comes in at the 118.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 117.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 117.00 level and possibly lower towards the 116.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 119.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 119.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 120.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 120.50 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its recovery pressure nearer term.



Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.