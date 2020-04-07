Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract is limit up 450 points breaking a 4 day losing streak and has now rallied nearly 90 points from yesterday's low and if you had followed my previous blogs you understand that I thought there was a high probability that hogs and cattle prices bottomed in yesterday's trade.

There looks to be light at the end of the tunnel as the stock market is sharply higher once again as I think the downside was way overdone especially in hogs as I would be looking at a bullish position as I stated yesterday I certainly would not be bearish and if you were short I would have placed an extremely tight stop as this was experiencing a massively oversold condition.

Cattle prices are still trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as prices dropped about 25% over the last 2 weeks as that is just too much as the Coronavirus fear has gotten way out of control in my opinion as I think demand will start to come back into this market so keep a close eye on this situation as I think many commodity sectors look extremely cheap especially when the U.S economy comes back and it certainly will in my opinion.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

