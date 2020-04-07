rounded corner
Cattle Prices Limit Up 450 Points
Tuesday, April 07, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract is limit up 450 points breaking a 4 day losing streak and has now rallied nearly 90 points from yesterday's low and if you had followed my previous blogs you understand that I thought there was a high probability that hogs and cattle prices bottomed in yesterday's trade.

There looks to be light at the end of the tunnel as the stock market is sharply higher once again as I think the downside was way overdone especially in hogs as I would be looking at a bullish position as I stated yesterday I certainly would not be bearish and if you were short I would have placed an extremely tight stop as this was experiencing a massively oversold condition.

Cattle prices are still trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as prices dropped about 25% over the last 2 weeks as that is just too much as the Coronavirus fear has gotten way out of control in my opinion as I think demand will start to come back into this market so keep a close eye on this situation as I think many commodity sectors look extremely cheap especially when the U.S economy comes back and it certainly will in my opinion.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
