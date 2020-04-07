RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

For those of you having followed me for the past years, you will know that I am a big fan of trading futures spreads. As a notable bear of the USD, I believe we will start to see many markets in the commodities realm work their way up as we are also definitely seeing the pandemic issues starting to wither away. I called for a rally in the stock market and crude oil long ago before anybody had a hint (clue even) that this could happen. Nonetheless, let's address a typical trade I have done over the years, so I can illustrate my point of the POWER OF SPREADS.

Take coffee for example. Normally, you will have to load up with a high-margin contract of $ 4,455 (initial margin on ICE) if you want to take a position short or long in this market. That's fine, but usually, in my opinion, not the best utilization of trading capital.

Let's look at the recent moves in the futures market (KCK20):

We had a rally recently from $ 1.20 to $ 1.30 per lb in the coffee futures market. It broke back down because of a stronger dollar but it looks to recover for various reasons, one of which I will explain below.

Let's also analyze the spread chart (May vs. September) during a similar time frame.

If you compare the two charts, you can see a similarity in movements recently. When the futures goes up, the spread goes up as well and vice versa. The next comparison is price movement:

FUTURES MOVE from $ 1.20 to $ 1.30 per lb ($ 0.10 per lb or $ 3,750 per contract)

compared to a similar move in a similar time frame

SPREAD MOVE from - 2.00 to + 1.00 (0.03 per lb or $ 1,125 per spread

So you say to yourself, what's the big deal. We know that spreads usually don't move as much as flat price does. Right? The advantage is in the margin difference.

If you invest $ 25,000 fully in futures vs. spread, where is the advantage?:

$ 25,000 divided by $ 4,455 margin is ONLY 5 FUTURES contracts

$ 25,000 divided by $ 605 margin IS 41 FUTURES SPREADS

Therefore, if you calculate the futures gain of $ 3,750 for only 5 contracts, it is $ 18,750.

However, if you have the same amount of money in spreads (total 41 spreads), the resulting move would yield $ 46,125 profit on the similar move vs. futures. This is difference of $ 27,375 more return in spreads vs. futures or 184 % return vs. 75 % return in futures.

The coffee stocks to use ratio on a global level look as follows (based on USDA reports):

2019/20:21.0 %

2018/19:21.5 %

2017/18:19.4 %

2016/17:22.9 %

2015/16:22.5 %

2014/15:29.7 %

2013/14:28.9 %

2012/13:19.7 %

2011/12:17.7 %

2010/11:21.7 %

We are not in a situation where we might see $ 3.00 quite yet, but $ 1.20 looks rather cheap compared to the the S/U analysis we've had from previous years closer to 21.0 %, i.e. $ 1.40 to $ 1.60. A lot of the thrust will have to do how strong the Real becomes and the USD weak. Right now the USD is looking quite weak and if the S/U ratio continues as is, then we have seen the last of the cheap coffee prices.

If you want to learn more about spreads, I will be conducting a webinar on April 10th, 10 AM Eastern time.

TO REGISTER CLICKHERE !

We look forward to hearing from you and getting on the webinar.

Best Regards

Edgard Cabanillas

Alpine Trading LLC

+ 1 949 357 4948

edgard@alpine-trading.net

www.alpine-trading.net

P.S. Gold is bearish. look at it today!