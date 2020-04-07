DJ U.S. April Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of bushels for U.S. ending stockpiles for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated supply and demand tables on Thursday at noon ET.

U.S. 2019-20 Stockpiles (millions)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-2019

Corn 1,990 1,790-2,150 1,892 2,221

Soybeans 444 400-504 425 909

Wheat 945 910-999 940 1080

2019-20

Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market 1,905 440 940

Allendale 2,067 440 950

Doane 1,885 485 951

EDFMan Capital 2,042 455 965

Hueber Report 1,790 420 940

INTL FCStone 2,018 456 930

Kapco Futures 1,930 420 935

North Star 1,900 430 940

Sid Love Consulting 1,967 450 940

Midland Research 2,017 425 960

RJ O’Brien 2,082 448 963

RMC 1,925 420 925

US Commodities 2,092 475 945

Vantage RM 2,150 400 920

Western Milling 2,092 504 999

Zaner Ag Hedge 1,980 440 910

DJ April World Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of metric tons for world grain and soybean ending stockpiles for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated supply and demand tables on Thursday at noon ET.

World 2019-20 Stockpiles (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-19

Corn 298.5 293.0-301.0 297.3 320.8

Soybeans 101.9 98.5-104.9 102.4 111.9

Wheat 287.0 283.9-291.0 287.1 277.6

2019-20

Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market 298.0 103.0 285.0

Allendale 300.0 102.1 287.2

Doane 299.0 100.0 289.0

EDFMan Capital 301.0 103.0 288.0

Hueber Report 293.0 100.0 288.0

INTL FCStone 300.4 104.9 285.9

Kapco Futures 299.0 104.8 291.0

Northstar 296.0 98.5 287.0

RMC 296.5 102.0 285.0

US Commodities 299.8 101.7 286.5

Western Milling 300.0 99.0 288.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 299.6 103.4 283.9

DJ April Brazil, Argentina Corn, Soybean Production Estimates – Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of metric tons for Brazil and Argentina corn and soybean production for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its monthly estimates on Thursday at noon ET.

Brazil Corn, Soybean Production (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-19

Corn 100.3 99.0-101.1 101.0 101.0

Soybeans 124.2 123.0-126.0 126.0 117.0

Corn Soybeans

Advanced Market 100.0 126.0

Allendale 100.0 125.0

Doane 99.0 124.0

EDF Man Capital 101.0 125.0

Hueber Report 99.0 123.0

INTL FCStone 101.1 123.0

Midland Research 101.0 125.0

North Star 101.0 123.5

RMC 101.0 124.0

US Commodities 101.0 124.0

Western Milling 99.0 123.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 100.5 125.0

Argentina Corn, Soybean Production (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-19

Corn 49.7 49.0-51.7 50.0 51.0

Soybeans 52.7 51.0-54.0 54.0 55.3

Corn Soybeans

Advanced Market 50.0 53.0

Allendale 49.5 53.0

Doane 50.0 53.0

EDF Man Capital 50.0 53.0

Hueber Report 49.5 52.0

INTL FCStone 51.7 52.8

Midland Research 49.0 53.0

North Star 49.0 52.0

RMC 50.0 54.0

US Commodities 49.0 52.0

Western Milling 49.0 51.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 50.0 54.0

DJ USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons – Apr 6

COUNTRY OF DESTINATION IS REPORTED AS KNOWN AT THE TIME OF EXPORTATION.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT REFLECTS EXPORTED GRAIN INSPECTED AND

WEIGHED THROUGH THE AUTHORITY UNDER THE U.S. GRAIN STANDARDS ACT.

NO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS, COMPILATIONS OR DATA IS AVAILABLE.

GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT

REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING APR 02, 2020

— METRIC TONS —

————————————————————————-

CURRENT PREVIOUS

———– WEEK ENDING ———- MARKET YEAR MARKET YEAR

GRAIN 04/02/2020 03/26/2020 04/04/2019 TO DATE TO DATE

BARLEY 0 122 98 30,499 9,108

CORN 1,271,481 1,270,152 1,062,381 19,334,202 30,742,386

FLAXSEED 0 0 24 520 390

MIXED 0 0 0 0 0

OATS 0 0 0 3,243 2,093

RYE 0 0 0 0 0

SORGHUM 9,111 139,220 16,636 1,787,067 1,059,936

SOYBEANS 298,124 413,957 888,772 31,893,415 30,168,723

SUNFLOWER 0 0 0 0 0

WHEAT 320,371 385,208 556,180 20,802,893 19,407,084

Total 1,899,087 2,208,659 2,524,091 73,851,839 81,389,720

————————————————————————-

CROP MARKETING YEARS BEGIN JUNE 1 FOR WHEAT, RYE, OATS, BARLEY AND

FLAXSEED; SEPTEMBER 1 FOR CORN, SORGHUM, SOYBEANS AND SUNFLOWER SEEDS.

INCLUDES WATERWAY SHIPMENTS TO CANADA.

Crop Progress

Date 5-Apr 29-Mar 2019 Avg

Cotton Planted 7 5 5

Sorghum Planted 15 14 13

Rice Planted 17 17 19

Rice Emerged 10 5 7

Oats Planted 26 26 29

Oats Emerged 24 25 25

Crop Condition

Very Poor Fair Good Excellent

Winter Wheat This Week 2 7 29 53 9

Winter Wheat Last Week

Winter Wheat Last Year 2 7 31 48 12

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were higher in recovery trading and on dry weather near the Black Sea. Short term trends might have turned up yesterday. The Coronavirus and stay at home orders in many states have created a rush of buying of Wheat products and have caught the mills short bought. They have been very active in buying Wheat in domestic cash markets, especially in the Great Plains, and bases levels have moved sharply higher. However, basis levels started to fall again last week. In addition, there was confirmation of restricted exports from Russia as Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as have flour prices in local markets. For now the restrictions imposed do not seem to be onerous, but there are restrictions. It remains dry in most growing areas near the Black Sea. The dry weather needs to be watched.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get showers. Temperatures should be variable. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 550, 539, and 534 May, with resistance at 564, 575, and 583 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 461, 448, and 440 May, with resistance at 485, 492, and 506 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 526, 520, and 515 May, and resistance is at 532, 542, and 545 May.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was higher as the old crop market continued its march to higher price levels in the hopes of rationing demand. The domestic situation remains tight. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice. The weekly crop progress reports showed that southern Rice is going into the ground at a solid pace. Arkansas is still too wet and cold and has yet to start.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers today. Temperatures should be above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with objectives of 1486 May. Support is at 1435, 1417, and 1414 May, with resistance at 1474, 1488, and 1500 May.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was lower again yesterday as the trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia hurt domestic ethanol production and the effects of the Coronavirus remain part of the market. Ethanol demand will not improve in the short-term either way because people are not driving much due to the Coronavirus. The Saudis announced over the weekend that a planned OPEC meeting on Monday was postponed, a sign that the two sides are talking but not agreeing. Prices for Crude Oil and also gasoline and heating oil are at extremely low levels and ethanol plants in the US are shutting down or greatly reducing run times. Ethanol stocks are increasing even with the reduced processing due to the lack of driving in the US. That means a lot less Corn demand.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are down with objectives of 323, 319, and 313 May. Support is at 326, 323, and 320 May, and resistance is at 333, 343, and 346 May. Trends in Oats are up with objectives of 277, 287, and 288 May. Support is at 270, 268, and 264 March, and resistance is at 279, 283, and 286 May.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed a little higher. Soybean Meal closed lower. Soybean Oil closed a little higher. Both the Soybeans and Soybean Meal markets were supported in part by the lack of ethanol production here in the US. Little or no ethanol production means little or no production of DDG as well, so a potential competitor to Soybean Meal in domestic and world markets has been effectively removed. Logistical problems caused by the Coronavirus in South America also played a major role, but port loadings have been very strong in Brazil and the trucking problems are working themselves out in Argentina. Also, the Real and the Peso remain weaker against the US Dollar. China is still buying in South America and not here.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 850 and 824 May. Support is at 832, 831, and 814 May, and resistance is at 871, 876, and 892 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with no objectives. Support is at 296.00, 294.00, and 292.00 May, and resistance is at 305.00, 307.00, and 311.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2620, 2570, and 2520 May, with resistance at 2690, 2740, and 2760 May.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was a little higher on stronger Soybean Oil and Palm Oil. Trends are mixed on the daily charts. Palm Oil was lower on ideas of slow demand. Production is also dropping. Workers are not in the fields or the processors due to the Coronavirus but buyers are not buying as import have been locked down in many cases.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 460.00, 457.00, and 451.00 May, with resistance at 470.00, 473.00, and 475.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 1850 June. Support is at 2190, 2160, and 2120 June, with resistance at 2300, 2330, and 2400 June.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers early and late this week. Temperatures should average above normal through Wednesday, then near to below normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

April

+52 May

+145 May

+67 May

+59 May

+12 May

N/A

May

+51 May

+72 May

+56 May

June

+50 July

+72 July

+55 July

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Apr 6

WINNIPEG, April 6 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the

closing cash canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 431.40 -32.00 May 2020 dn 2.10

Basis: Thunder Bay 472.60 10.00 May 2020 up 1.20

Basis: Vancouver 484.60 22.00 May 2020 dn 2.20

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – April 7

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Tuesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 587.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

May 585.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Jun 570.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 545.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 545.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 590.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

May 587.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Jun 572.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 547.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 547.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 610.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 565.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 2,410.00 +30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 180.00 +03.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3415)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Apr 07

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 277,472 lots, or 12.94 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 4,878 4,935 4,760 4,783 4,823 4,805 -18 149,178 75,814

Jul-20 4,704 4,783 4,601 4,611 4,730 4,656 -74 323 392

Sep-20 4,530 4,545 4,470 4,503 4,523 4,500 -23 126,349 86,432

Nov-20 4,189 4,190 4,145 4,163 4,184 4,165 -19 23 341

Jan-21 4,075 4,075 4,026 4,047 4,071 4,046 -25 1,593 20,626

Mar-21 4,080 4,080 4,069 4,078 4,100 4,072 -28 6 29

Corn

Turnover: 353,271 lots, or 7.16 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 1,980 1,984 1,976 1,976 1,978 1,978 0 37,452 222,745

Jul-20 2,015 2,015 2,006 2,009 2,010 2,009 -1 11,760 56,627

Sep-20 2,039 2,039 2,028 2,030 2,033 2,032 -1 285,245 754,826

Nov-20 2,053 2,053 2,046 2,048 2,050 2,049 -1 2,315 6,913

Jan-21 2,065 2,072 2,062 2,063 2,069 2,066 -3 15,628 69,268

Mar-21 2,082 2,085 2,078 2,078 2,084 2,081 -3 871 1,117

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,273,692 lots, or 35.73 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,760 2,796 2,751 2,782 2,793 2,779 -14 193,704 402,751

Jul-20 2,762 2,779 2,749 2,758 2,775 2,762 -13 73,457 95,000

Aug-20 2,785 2,811 2,774 2,791 2,802 2,797 -5 35,270 7,136

Sep-20 2,795 2,824 2,789 2,807 2,814 2,811 -3 910,794 1,710,124

Nov-20 2,822 2,845 2,816 2,825 2,833 2,833 0 14,581 7,384

Dec-20 2,829 2,850 2,829 2,850 2,858 2,842 -16 3 310

Jan-21 2,825 2,855 2,814 2,835 2,841 2,843 2 45,845 162,862

Mar-21 2,821 2,823 2,808 2,808 2,808 2,818 10 38 401

Palm Oil

Turnover: 842,612 lots, or 40.48 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Apr-20 – – – 4,598 4,598 4,598 0 0 0

May-20 4,848 4,938 4,848 4,910 4,834 4,896 62 362,696 118,787

Jun-20 4,924 5,050 4,924 5,002 4,928 5,008 80 32 20

Jul-20 4,984 5,000 4,844 4,918 4,798 4,936 138 6 9

Aug-20 – – – 4,832 4,832 4,832 0 0 4

Sep-20 4,710 4,770 4,694 4,738 4,676 4,732 56 475,173 235,574

Oct-20 4,798 4,798 4,788 4,788 4,706 4,790 84 4 10

Nov-20 – – – 4,800 4,800 4,800 0 0 6

Dec-20 – – – 4,824 4,824 4,824 0 0 155

Jan-21 4,804 4,842 4,770 4,816 4,764 4,816 52 4,691 21,510

Feb-21 4,850 4,922 4,764 4,780 4,896 4,840 -56 8 4

Mar-21 4,908 4,920 4,908 4,920 4,862 4,914 52 2 3

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 485,399 lots, or 26.83 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,470 5,496 5,428 5,470 5,378 5,460 82 94,154 134,214

Jul-20 5,572 5,572 5,494 5,544 5,406 5,534 128 12 270

Aug-20 – – – 5,482 5,482 5,482 0 0 2

Sep-20 5,520 5,574 5,510 5,548 5,460 5,540 80 385,911 444,685

Nov-20 5,686 5,686 5,570 5,600 5,508 5,614 106 12 681

Dec-20 5,694 5,694 5,592 5,630 5,512 5,624 112 14 23

Jan-21 5,630 5,678 5,618 5,652 5,564 5,648 84 5,275 31,761

Mar-21 5,692 5,692 5,640 5,664 5,520 5,652 132 21 5

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.