Softs Report 04/07/2020



COTTON

General Comments Cotton was higher on signs of improvement in the Chinese economy. The economy here is still a wreck. The Coronavirus has closed malls across America and stores are not selling clothes. Clothes for the US market made in Asia are not being ordered. The weakness in Petroleum futures comes from the moves by Saudi Arabia to ramp up production just at the time when the world economy is slowing down. The threat of a world wide recession is very real.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast will get isolated showers off and on this week. Temperatures should be mostly above normal this week and below normal this weekend. Texas will have a few showers late this week. Temperatures will average mostly above normal this week and mostly below normal this weekend. The USDA average price is now 47.87 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 28,394 bales, from 28,394 bales yesterday. USDA said that Cotton was 7% planted, from 5% last year and 5% average.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are up with objectives of 5400 and 5700 May. Support is at 5110, 4840, and 4780 May, with resistance of 5420, 5490 and 5670 May. FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was lower and continues to face from the recent highs. Trends remain down on the daily charts. Industry sources suggest that demand has improved as consumers are returning to FCOJ due to the Coronavirus. Many have stockpiled juice, but much of the stockpiling could now be completed. Grocery stores in many areas have sold out and needed to restock, but this is now getting done. The increased demand has really turned the market around. The early and mid crop harvest is about over and the Valencia harvest is increasing. Good growing conditions and increased oranges production estimates by USDA this season have been bearish. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms so far this year. Many areas have been dry lately and irrigation is being used. Reports indicate that new crop fruit is progressing well.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average above normal. Brazil should get isolated showers and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are down with objectives of 108.00 May. Support is at 106.00, 104.00, and 102.00 May, with resistance at 115.00, 117.00, and 120.00 May. COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were higher in both markets after trading lower in the first part of the session. Demand in consumer countries has increased due to stockpiling by consumers because of the Coronavirus. The chart trends are mixed to down in New York and in London due to big production ideas, but producers are having trouble getting workers to pick and the exporters are having trouble getting workers for processing and loading. Showers were reported in Brazil Coffee areas over the weekend and showers are continuing through this week. It is dry in other parts of Latin America. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. The Asian harvest is underway but producers do not seem to be selling on ideas that prices are too low.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are little changed today at 1.956 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 109.53 ct/lb. Brazil will get scattered showers, mostly in Minas Gerais, with near to above normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions in the south and so light to moderate showers in the north.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 112.00, 110.00, and 107.00 May, and resistance is at 120.00, 121.00 and 124.00 May. Trends in London are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 1180, 1160, and 1150 May, and resistance is at 1220, 1250, and 1270 May. SUGAR

General Comments: New York closed a little higher in range trading. London was lower. The move came despite weaker nearby petroleum futures. The next harvest is about to start in Brazil. The recently weaker petroleum futures make higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. Prices in petroleum future reversed yesterday but still have a long way to go before Ethanol processing becomes profitable again. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market and the price action suggests that they are succeeding. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers, mostly in Minas Gerais. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 1010, 970, and 940 May, and resistance is at 1080, 1130, and 1170 May. Trends in London are mixed to down with objectives of 302.00. Support is at 329.00, 326.00, and 323.00 May, and resistance is at 338.00, 340.00, and 352.00 May. COCOA

General Comments: New York and London closed higher on the back of stronger macroeconomic markets. Chart trends turned up in both markets yesterday. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is less than before due to the Coronavirus problems in Europe. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest in the region. The weather in Ivory Coast is good. The weather is too dry in Ghana and Nigeria and there are fears that the mid crop is not developing well at this time.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be above normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are a little lower today at 3.979 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 2420 and 2510 May. Support is at 2300, 2250, and 2190 May, with resistance at 2400, 2430, and 2530 May. Trends in London are up with no objectives. Support is at 1840, 1800, and 1780 May, with resistance at 1920, 1930, and 1980 May.



About the author Jack Scoville is a futures market analyst specializing in grains, softs, rice, oilseeds, and tropical products such as coffee and sugar. He offers brokerage services to an international clientele of agricultural producers, processors, exporters, and other professional traders. Jack writes daily comments of the many products he specializes in, in three languages, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.



He has been quoted by most major wire services including Dow Jones, AP, and Reuters. His comments have also appeared in newspapers around the world and on various radio and television shows.



Jack offers a dedicated and high quality service for his clients. His industry contacts in South America, Europe, Asia, and North America provide him with a unique view of the markets. He also uses his own charting program for technical traders.



Jack began working in the futures industry over 30 years ago and spent 10 years working on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade in various roles. He has been a broker off the floor since then and has been with The PRICE Futures Group since it was established in 1988. Contact Jack Scoville: (800) 769-7021 or at jscoville@pricegroup.com