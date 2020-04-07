rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin
Tuesday, April 07, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Bookmark and Share

BITCOIN

The rally that started with the major Gann timing on 3/13/20 continues on. The first setback on 3/30/20 held 38.2% of the move keeping the trend intact as the "38.2% rule" implies and the new highs followed. They are now approaching the first target area since the low, this is 7600 to 7700, the first is a major Gann square and the second is 38.2% back to the 6/26/19 high. This is the area that can send them back to test, or even make new lows. As always on a move down from this area we will watch 38.2% of that high, if they can only go back 38.2% after hitting a major retracement above it will be a very positive sign and you can then look for 61.8% of the 6/26/19 high at 10,050, this will also be the target on a solid close above 7700. One other level above to watch for resistance is the 200 day average that is at 8820. The current short term swing point is 6160.


For the Freerules/guidelines/examples and proper use of the Fibonacci retracements you can go towww.one44analytics.com


Recent articles from this author


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy