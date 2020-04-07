ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin



BITCOIN The rally that started with the major Gann timing on 3/13/20 continues on. The first setback on 3/30/20 held 38.2% of the move keeping the trend intact as the "38.2% rule" implies and the new highs followed. They are now approaching the first target area since the low, this is 7600 to 7700, the first is a major Gann square and the second is 38.2% back to the 6/26/19 high. This is the area that can send them back to test, or even make new lows. As always on a move down from this area we will watch 38.2% of that high, if they can only go back 38.2% after hitting a major retracement above it will be a very positive sign and you can then look for 61.8% of the 6/26/19 high at 10,050, this will also be the target on a solid close above 7700. One other level above to watch for resistance is the 200 day average that is at 8820. The current short term swing point is 6160.

For the Freerules/guidelines/examples and proper use of the Fibonacci retracements you can go towww.one44analytics.com



Recent articles from this author ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin/Euro

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin bottom update

ONE44 Fibs don't lie

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin bottom

About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com