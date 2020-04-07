Stock Index Futures Higher



STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are higher again today. The Dow Jones posted its third-biggest point gain ever on Monday. The 9:00 central time February Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is expected to be 7 million. The 2:00 February consumer credit report is anticipated show an increase of $12 billion. CURRENCY FUTURES Flight to quality longs were liquidated in the U.S. dollar. The euro currency is higher even though German industrial production is likely to decline over the coming three months, according to the Ifo index for production expectations. Production expectations fell in March to minus 20.8 points from 2.0. There was some support for the euro on news that German industrial production unexpectedly increased on month in February. The Japanese yen is higher after Japan's cabinet today approved an economic package totaling almost $1 trillion. The Reserve Bank of Australia held its regularly scheduled policy meeting today. The RBA kept its cash rate unchanged at a record low 25 basis points, as expected. The three-year bond yield target was also kept at 25 basis points.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated in light of sharply higher stock index futures.



About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.