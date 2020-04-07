Hello traders,

NZDUSD can be unfolding a five-wave move for a higher degree wave C, down from 0.679 level. We specifically see price in a temporary rise from the 0.547 level, a sub-wave 4 of C, which can face resistance/bearish turn at the 0.606/0.61 zone. That said, once we see an impulsive break below the 0.577 level, that is when sub-wave 5 of C will be underway.

Also, keep in mind that ony other recovery above the level of a former wave 1 would invalidate the count, as wave 4 must not trade into the territory of a wave 1.

NZDUSD, daily