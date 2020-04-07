rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The $UUP Bullish Cycles from May 2011 Lows
Tuesday, April 07, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

The $UUP Bullish Cycles from May 2011 Lows

April 6, 2020 By EWF Lewis (Edit)

The $UUP Bullish Cycles from May 2011 Lows

Firstly the dollar tracking ETF fund $UUP inception date was 2/20/2007. Interestingly the dollar index has a low in March 2008. The $UUP ETF fund shows a low in May 2011. The dollar index did make a pullback cycle low in May 2011 however it was well above the March 2008 lows. The bullish cycle up from the May 2011 lows in $UUP is the focus of this analysis where it begins on the monthly chart. It should see some further upside before any larger size pullbacks relative to the longer term cycles.

The analysis continues below the $UUP monthly chart.

Secondly the bullish cycle up from the May 2011 lows in $UUP appears to be advancing higher with some overlap in the cycles. This is as per would any diagonal. However price has got above the January 2017 highs giving the dollar representative instrument a bullish sequence. From the May 2011 lows the dollar instrument appears to have at least 4 swings in place to the January 2018 lows. From there according to the momentum indicators used here it ended a cycle up at the October 2019 highs in a 5th swing. The pullback into the March 9 2020 lows was the 6th swing. It was strong enough to suggest it was 6th swing correcting the cycle up from the January 2018 lows.

The analysis continues below the $UUP weekly chart.

Thirdly and in conclusion, the swing and Elliott Wave count suggests further upside in the dollar. March 2020 has seen some fast 6th, 7th & 8th swings. The dollar is bullish while near term dips lower show they will remain above the March 9 2020 lows, more ideally the March 27 2020 lows. It can see further strength higher toward the 30.96 area before a significant turn back lower.

Thanks for looking. Feel free to come visit our website. Pleasecheck out our services Free for 14 daysto see if we can be of help.

Kind regards & good luck trading. Lewis Jones of theElliottWave-Forecast.comTeam



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy