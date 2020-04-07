The VIX (VX) is struggling to form its 4th straight red daily candle going into today's European morning. Significantly, the VX appears to be making an early stage effort at a potential multi-day bounce off the 61.8% Fib retrace of the surge that began late February to its record high. Congratulations to premium readers warned March 20th (asseen here of the pending slide in the VIX) and who've profited. Nevertheless, VX bulls should not rule out the possibility of a deeper slide the balance of this week to the next key 76.4% Fib. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are turning down or steadily sloping down. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

