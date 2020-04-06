|
|
Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES_F) Extends Higher
Monday, April 06, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES_F) broke above last weeks high at 2635.75 and shows incomplete sequence from 3.23 low, favoring further upside in near term. Short Term Elliott Wave suggests the rally from 3.23 low (2174) is unfolding asElliott Wave zigzag structure. Up from 3.23 low, wave ((A)) ended at 2634.5.
Internal of wave ((A)) unfolded as 5 waves impulse where wave (1) ended at 2386 and wave (2) ended at 2179.5. Index resumed higher again in wave (3) towards 2560.75, and wave (4) ended at 2402.25. The last leg wave (5) ended at 2634.5 which also completed wave ((A)). Pullback in wave ((B)) unfolded as an Expanded Flat structure. Wave (A) ended at 2445, wave (B) ended at 2635.75, and wave (C) of ((B)) ended at 2426.27.
Wave ((C)) remains in progress as 5 waves impulse where wave (1) ended at 2523, and wave (2) ended at 2449. Near term, while dips stay above 2426.27, expect Index to extend higher within wave (3). It should then pullback in wave (4) then extend higher again in wave (5) of ((C)). Potential target for wave ((C)) is 100% 123.5% Fibonacci extension from 3.23 low which comes at 2888 2997.
S&P 500 Futures (ES_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES_F) Extends Higher - Monday, April 06, 2020
- Expedia: The Stock Shows Classic Elliott Wave Pattern - Friday, April 03, 2020
- Intel ($INTC): Strength before more weakness - Friday, April 03, 2020
- Intel ($INTC): Strength before more weakness - Friday, April 03, 2020
- Sugar Elliott Wave View: Selling The Wave 4 Bounce - Friday, April 03, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.