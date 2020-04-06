rounded corner
Is There Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Stocks ?
Monday, April 06, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract is sharply higher this Monday afternoon in Chicago up 114 points at 2597 or 4.60% as prices look to be bottoming out in my opinion as I'm keeping a close eye on a bullish position in the coming days ahead as prices are right near a 3 week high.

Fundamentally speaking hopes that the Coronavirus pandemic may be peaking after reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hotspots showed signs of easing. Italy and Spain reported the fewest deaths in more than 2 weeks on Sunday and France and Germany reported the lowest number of deaths from the virus in days.

The S&P 500 is trading above its 20 day, but still far below its 100 day moving average as we are still down about 25% from the all-time high which was just hit over the last month or so as I do believe we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, as it would be wonderful if Americans could get back to work in the month of May as that certainly would be an incredibly bullish factor towards higher stock prices as I will not take a short position.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
