Is There Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Stocks ?

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract is sharply higher this Monday afternoon in Chicago up 114 points at 2597 or 4.60% as prices look to be bottoming out in my opinion as I'm keeping a close eye on a bullish position in the coming days ahead as prices are right near a 3 week high.

Fundamentally speaking hopes that the Coronavirus pandemic may be peaking after reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hotspots showed signs of easing. Italy and Spain reported the fewest deaths in more than 2 weeks on Sunday and France and Germany reported the lowest number of deaths from the virus in days.

The S&P 500 is trading above its 20 day, but still far below its 100 day moving average as we are still down about 25% from the all-time high which was just hit over the last month or so as I do believe we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, as it would be wonderful if Americans could get back to work in the month of May as that certainly would be an incredibly bullish factor towards higher stock prices as I will not take a short position.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit

www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.