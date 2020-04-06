Looking To Buy Hogs !



Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the June contract experienced a wild trading session finishing up 132 points at 49.65 after trading as low as 43.82 hitting a short term bottom which looks to have been created. I have been bearish this market for quite some time, however I think a spike bottom may have occurred at this time as I'm not involved, however I will not take a short position as I do believe that the livestock sector is oversold and if you look at the U.S equity market which rallied sharply today on optimism about the Coronavirus situation becoming better in the coming months which is a supportive fundamental factor for higher prices ahead. If you take a look at the daily chart we are experiencing oversold conditions as there are many price gaps that I think they will be filled all the way up to the 60 level in the coming days ahead as I see no reason to be short hogs at this time and if you are short take profits and move on in my opinion. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.