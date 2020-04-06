rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

30 Year Bond Insight & 60 Minute Chart and Trading Levels 4.07.2020
Monday, April 06, 2020

by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.

Bookmark and Share

Like us on Facebook!

www.facebook.com/CannonTrading

Get Real Time updates andmarket alerts on Twitter!


I been asked by clients and prospects "What markets do you trade or follow now days?"
As brokers we follow and assist clients trade across many markets...as common as ES and NQ and as rare as overseas markets of all kinds and other markets that we help clients hedge like Cattle, hogs, grains etc.
When it comes to day-trading, especially with the current volatility I am a big fan of the MICROS. Mostly MICRO ES and MICRO NQ.
I personally also like both the 30 yr bonds and 10 yr bonds for shorter term and medium term trading.
If you are a day-trader, read below and start following the bonds or 10 years and let us know if we can assist you in any way!
The ZB or the 30 year offers a different type of personality than the mini SP and other indices. It is more sensitive to certain economic reports and trades differently than other markets, just a total different personality.
The tick size on the ZB is 1/32 or $31.50 per one point/ tick.
I included some contract specs on the T Bonds futures below as well as an intra-day chart for your review.
The 10 yr notes or the ZN are very similar to the 30 yr except it does trade in half points, so minimum fluctuation is $15.625 and the 10 years will have smaller moves than the 30 yr although 90% in the same direction - MOST of the times.... ( opens the door for spread trading on a daytrading basis).
If you like to have access to the trading signals like shown in the chart below,click on the get started now.
30 yr Treasury Bond Futures Specs
Hours: 05:00 PM previous day to 4:00 PM Central Time
Margins: $7150 initial, $6500 Maint. ( as of the date of this newsletter)
Point Value: full point = $1000 ( Example: 144.16 to 145.16 ). Min fluctuation is 0.01 = $31.25 ( Example: 144.16-144.17) Settlement: Physical Delivery
Months: Quarterly (March,June,Sep,Dec)
Weekly Options:YES
Some of the basic fundamentals to keep in mind when you are considering trading the U.S. 30yr Treasury Bonds for this matter:
1. Interest Rates.
2. FOMC Rate decisions and Language
3. Focus in macroeconomics
4. Bond Prices have an inverse relationship to Interest rates
5. Correlation to US Dollar prices
6. Inflationary prospects
7. Geopolitical Stability
8. U.S. Fiscal and Monetary Stability
Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the Bond market, other interest rate products, other futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
***The recommendationscontained in this letterare of opinion only and do not guarantee any profits

Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
Futures Trading Levels

4-07-2019


Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.

His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.

Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.

Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.

_____________________________________________________________ 

Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy