COTTON

General Comments Cotton was lower last week. Much of the selling was related to lost demand potential due to the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus has closed malls across America and stores are not selling clothes. Clothes for the US market made in Asia are not being ordered. Chinese buyers might need less Cotton now as factories inside their country were closed for an extended holiday. All are reopen now, but the manufacturing pace has been slow. China has also been slow to buy products from Southeast Asia and demand for US Cotton has been hurt in the entire region. The weakness in Petroleum futures comes from the moves by Saudi Arabia to ramp up production just at the time when the world economy is slowing down. The threat of a world-wide recession is very real.

Overnight News: The Delta will get scattered showers tomorrow and the Delta and Southeast should see scattered showers on Monday. Temperatures should be mostly above normal. Texas will have a few showers over the weekend. Temperatures will average mostly below normal. The USDA average price is now 45.80 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 28,394 bales, from 28,394 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are mixed. Support is at 4840, 4780, and 4720 May, with resistance of 5170, 5250 and 5320 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

COTTON NO. 2 – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #033661 Open Interest is 271,053

: Positions :

: 18,397 42,528 72,781 91,602 123,722 77,255 20,704 260,035 259,735: 11,018 11,318

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: 8,195) :

: 2,005 3,885 4,273 2,559 -1,026 -413 1,430 8,425 8,563: -230 -369

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.8 15.7 26.9 33.8 45.6 28.5 7.6 95.9 95.8: 4.1 4.2

: Total Traders: 292 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 63 103 87 60 60 45 27 229 223:

——————————————————————————————————————-

FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was lower. Trends turned down on the daily charts. Industry sources suggest that demand has improved as consumers are returning to FCOJ due to the Coronavirus. Many have been stockpiling juice, but much of the stockpiling could now be completed. Grocery stores in many areas have sold out and need to restock. The increased demand has really turned the market around. The early and mid crop harvest is about over and the Valencia harvest is increasing. Good growing conditions and increased oranges production estimates by USDA this season have been bearish. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms so far this year. Many areas have been dry lately and irrigation is being used. Reports indicate that new crop fruit is progressing well.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average above normal. Brazil should get isolated showers and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are down with objectives of 108.00 May. Support is at 111.00, 109.00, and 108.00 May, with resistance at 117.00, 120.00, and 122.00 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

FRZN CONCENTRATED ORANGE JUICE – ICE FUTURES U.S. (CONTRACTS OF 15,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #040701 Open Interest is 16,626 :

: Positions :

: 7,773 10,293 841 8 31 2,048 1,655 240 1,005 708 2,674 :

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 :

: -1,475 1,037 106 2 2 539 -3,120 65 -485 57 381 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 46.8 61.9 5.1 0.1 0.2 12.3 10.0 1.4 6.0 4.3 16.1 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 66 :

: 19 14 . . . 10 8 . 16 . 10 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were higher in both markets on what appeared to be speculative short covering. Demand in consumer countries has increased due to stockpiling by consumers because of the Coronavirus. Containers are bottled up in China and are increasingly hard to find for shipping in most Coffee exporter countries. The chart trends are mixed to down in New York and in London due to big production ideas, but producers are having trouble getting workers to pick and the exporters are having trouble getting workers for processing and loading. Showers were reported in Brazil Coffee areas over the weekend and showers are continuing through this week. It is dry in other parts of Latin America. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. The Asian harvest is underway but producers do not seem to be selling on ideas that prices are too low.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are little changed today at 1.947 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 108.83 ct/lb. Brazil will get isolated showers with near normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions in the south and so light to moderate showers in the north.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 114.00, 112.00, and 110.00 May, and resistance is at 121.00, 124.00 and 131.00 May. Trends in London are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 1180, 1160, and 1150 May, and resistance is at 1220, 1250, and 1270 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

COFFEE C – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #083731 Open Interest is 325,245

: Positions :

: 21,161 12,321 100,929 131,400 189,551 62,784 15,401 316,274 318,203: 8,971 7,043

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -9,393) :

: 692 -6,206 -4,016 -4,836 1,832 -1,214 -1,599 -9,375 -9,989: -18 597

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.5 3.8 31.0 40.4 58.3 19.3 4.7 97.2 97.8: 2.8 2.2

: Total Traders: 365 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 103 65 121 112 116 45 26 322 281:

——————————————————————————————————————-

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe Robusta Coffee Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 03/31/2020

Reportable Positions

===============================================================================

Producer/Merchant/

Processor/User Swap Dealers

OI Long Short Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

ICE Robusta Coffee Futures and Options – ICE Futures Europe

165,951 104,999 70,787 6,658 14,751 1,370

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

100.0% 63.3% 42.7% 4.0% 8.9% 0.8%

Number of Traders in Each Category

154 55 43 12 7 9

Reportable Positions

===============================================================================

Managed Money Other Reportables

Long Short Spreading Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

4,654 34,773 13,873 3,729 3,061 21,886

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

2.8% 21.0% 8.4% 2.2% 1.8% 13.2%

Number of Traders in Each Category

12 35 16 11 9 16

Nonreportable Positions

=======================

Long Short

======================

8,783 5,449

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

5.3% 3.3%

SUGAR

General Comments: New York and London both closed lower on the realization that Ethanol demand will be hurt as many are not really driving much due to the Coronavirus and various stay at home orders. The next harvest is about to start in Brazil, and major processors and sellers of ethanol announced force majeure in Brazil earlier this week due to the lack of driving caused by the Coronavirus there. The recently weaker petroleum futures make higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. Prices in petroleum future reversed yesterday but still have a long way to go before Ethanol processing becomes profitable again. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market and the price action suggests that they are succeeding. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season.

Overnight News: Brazil will get isolated showers. Temperatures should average near normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed to down with objectives of 990 May. Support is at 1010, 970, and 940 May, and resistance is at 1080, 1130, and 1170 May. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 335.00, 332.00, and 328.00 May, and resistance is at 352.00, 361.00, and 364.00 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SUGAR NO. 11 – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #080732 Open Interest is 1,272,170

: Positions :

: 75,851 93,780 253,907 554,693 773,531 309,519 85,885 1,193,969 1,207,104: 78,201 65,067

\ : Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: 16,728) :

: -2,968 5,066 -251 6,706 1,055 9,216 12,240 12,704 18,109: 4,024 -1,381

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.0 7.4 20.0 43.6 60.8 24.3 6.8 93.9 94.9: 6.1 5.1

: Total Traders: 252 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 59 54 80 85 77 39 24 226 196:

——————————————————————————————————————-

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe White Sugar Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 03/31/2020

Reportable Positions

===============================================================================

Producer/Merchant/

Processor/User Swap Dealers

OI Long Short Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

ICE White Sugar Futures and Options- ICE Futures Europe

113,918 67,753 94,211 13,682 915 6,229

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

100.0% 59.5% 82.7% 12.0% 0.8% 5.5%

Number of Traders in Each Category

116 48 44 12 2 6

Reportable Positions

===============================================================================

Managed Money Other Reportables

Long Short Spreading Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

11,323 2,473 2,587 4,085 1,143 3,151

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

9.9% 2.2% 2.3% 3.6% 1.0% 2.8%

Number of Traders in Each Category

18 7 10 9 6 9

Nonreportable Positions

=======================

Long Short

=======================

5,107 3,208

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

4.5% 2.8%

COCOA

General Comments: New York and London closed a little higher on the back of stronger macroeconomic markets. London has been the weaker market as the British Pound has been relatively strong against the US Dollar and the Euro. New York has been trading in a sideways pattern for the last couple of weeks. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is less than before due to the Coronavirus problems in Europe. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest in the region. The weather in Ivory Coast is good. The weather is too dry in Ghana and Nigeria and there are fears that the mid crop is not developing well at this time.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be above normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are a little lower today at 3.975 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2190, 2160, and 2130 May, with resistance at 2310, 2360, and 2400 May. Trends in London are down with objectives of 1550 and 1280 May. Support is at 1780, 1710, and 1680 May, with resistance at 1780, 1800, and 1840 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

COCOA – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #073732 Open Interest is 290,950

: Positions :

: 21,147 35,102 80,912 127,397 144,935 49,985 23,142 279,442 284,090: 11,508 6,859

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -8,560) :

: -5,192 2,295 -5,340 3,091 -6,418 -795 2,033 -8,236 -7,429: -324 -1,130

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 7.3 12.1 27.8 43.8 49.8 17.2 8.0 96.0 97.6: 4.0 2.4

: Total Traders: 209 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 60 46 79 47 41 35 18 184 154:

——————————————————————————————————————-

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe Cocoa Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 03/31/2020

Reportable Positions

===============================================================================

Producer/Merchant/

Processor/User Swap Dealers

OI Long Short Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

ICE Cocoa Futures and Options – ICE Futures Europe

337,697 171,867 237,386 49,135 13,091 15,928

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

100.0% 50.9% 70.3% 14.6% 3.9% 4.7%

Number of Traders in Each Category

138 48 47 12 4 8

Reportable Positions

===============================================================================

Managed Money Other Reportables

Long Short Spreading Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

29,120 3,196 18,141 2,879 928 46,053

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

8.6% 0.9% 5.4% 0.9% 0.3% 13.6%

Number of Traders in Each Category

27 10 15 14 12 23

Nonreportable Positions

=======================

Long Short

=======================

4,572 2,973

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

1.4% 0.9%