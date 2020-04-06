Was That The Bottom In Cattle ?



Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract is sharply higher reversing the steep losses on the opening bell up 175 points at 82.60 as a possible bottom may have finally been formed in my opinion. Cattle prices broke a 3 day losing streak as prices hit a 10 year low this morning as the U.S stock market is sharply higher on optimism about the Coronavirus might be starting to be contained which would be bullish cattle and all commodity sectors, but we will have to wait to see if that comes to fruition. Volatility still remains extremely high and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon, however I think there's a high probability that we have seen the low as prices have gotten out of control over the last couple of weeks as I have been bearish cattle prices for several months, but at this point in time I think the risk /reward to take a short position is not in your favor. If businesses in America start to open up that would certainly be an incredibly bullish fundamental factor towards prices especially as we enter the summer months as I think the downside is limited at this time and if you are short a futures contract I would place a very tight stop or just move on and take profits. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.