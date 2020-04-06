Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract is sharply higher reversing the steep losses on the opening bell up 175 points at 82.60 as a possible bottom may have finally been formed in my opinion. Cattle prices broke a 3 day losing streak as prices hit a 10 year low this morning as the U.S stock market is sharply higher on optimism about the Coronavirus might be starting to be contained which would be bullish cattle and all commodity sectors, but we will have to wait to see if that comes to fruition.
Volatility still remains extremely high and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon, however I think there's a high probability that we have seen the low as prices have gotten out of control over the last couple of weeks as I have been bearish cattle prices for several months, but at this point in time I think the risk /reward to take a short position is not in your favor.
If businesses in America start to open up that would certainly be an incredibly bullish fundamental factor towards prices especially as we enter the summer months as I think the downside is limited at this time and if you are short a futures contract I would place a very tight stop or just move on and take profits.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
