DJ U.S. April Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of bushels for U.S. ending stockpiles for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated supply and demand tables on Thursday at noon ET.

U.S. 2019-20 Stockpiles (millions)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-2019

Corn 1,990 1,790-2,150 1,892 2,221

Soybeans 444 400-504 425 909

Wheat 945 910-999 940 1080

2019-20

Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market 1,905 440 940

Allendale 2,067 440 950

Doane 1,885 485 951

EDFMan Capital 2,042 455 965

Hueber Report 1,790 420 940

INTL FCStone 2,018 456 930

Kapco Futures 1,930 420 935

North Star 1,900 430 940

Sid Love Consulting 1,967 450 940

Midland Research 2,017 425 960

RJ O’Brien 2,082 448 963

RMC 1,925 420 925

US Commodities 2,092 475 945

Vantage RM 2,150 400 920

Western Milling 2,092 504 999

Zaner Ag Hedge 1,980 440 910

DJ April World Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates — Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of metric tons for world grain and soybean ending stockpiles for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated supply and demand tables on Thursday at noon ET.

World 2019-20 Stockpiles (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-19

Corn 298.5 293.0-301.0 297.3 320.8

Soybeans 101.9 98.5-104.9 102.4 111.9

Wheat 287.0 283.9-291.0 287.1 277.6

2019-20

Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market 298.0 103.0 285.0

Allendale 300.0 102.1 287.2

Doane 299.0 100.0 289.0

EDFMan Capital 301.0 103.0 288.0

Hueber Report 293.0 100.0 288.0

INTL FCStone 300.4 104.9 285.9

Kapco Futures 299.0 104.8 291.0

Northstar 296.0 98.5 287.0

RMC 296.5 102.0 285.0

US Commodities 299.8 101.7 286.5

Western Milling 300.0 99.0 288.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 299.6 103.4 283.9

DJ April Brazil, Argentina Corn, Soybean Production Estimates – Survey

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of metric tons for Brazil and Argentina corn and soybean production for 2019-20, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its monthly estimates on Thursday at noon ET.

Brazil Corn, Soybean Production (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-19

Corn 100.3 99.0-101.1 101.0 101.0

Soybeans 124.2 123.0-126.0 126.0 117.0

Corn Soybeans

Advanced Market 100.0 126.0

Allendale 100.0 125.0

Doane 99.0 124.0

EDF Man Capital 101.0 125.0

Hueber Report 99.0 123.0

INTL FCStone 101.1 123.0

Midland Research 101.0 125.0

North Star 101.0 123.5

RMC 101.0 124.0

US Commodities 101.0 124.0

Western Milling 99.0 123.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 100.5 125.0

Argentina Corn, Soybean Production (million metric tons)

Average Range USDA March USDA 2018-19

Corn 49.7 49.0-51.7 50.0 51.0

Soybeans 52.7 51.0-54.0 54.0 55.3

Corn Soybeans

Advanced Market 50.0 53.0

Allendale 49.5 53.0

Doane 50.0 53.0

EDF Man Capital 50.0 53.0

Hueber Report 49.5 52.0

INTL FCStone 51.7 52.8

Midland Research 49.0 53.0

North Star 49.0 52.0

RMC 50.0 54.0

US Commodities 49.0 52.0

Western Milling 49.0 51.0

Zaner Ag Hedge 50.0 54.0

WHEAT:

General Comments: weather pattern continues in these areas and must still be watched although it is too early for any kind of market reaction. Wheat markets were lower for the week but held the previous weeks range. These markets still could all be forming tops. The Coronavirus and stay at home orders in many states have created a rush of buying of Wheat products and have caught the mills short bought. They have been very active in buying Wheat in domestic cash markets, especially in the Great Plains, and bases levels have moved sharply higher. However, basis levels started to fall again last week. In addition, there was confirmation of restricted exports from Russia as Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as have flour prices in local markets. For now the restrictions imposed do not seem to be onerous, but there are restrictions. It remains dry in most growing areas near the Black Sea. The dry weather needs to be watched but it is still too early for a market reaction.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get showers. Temperatures should be variable. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to down with objectives of 516 May. Support is at 539, 534, and 525 May, with resistance at 556, 564, and 575 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to down with objectives of 458, 433, and 425 May. Support is at 461, 448, and 440 May, with resistance at 477, 480, and 483 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to down with objectives of 516, 501, and 485 May. Support is at 520, 515, and 510 May, and resistance is at 527, 531, and 542 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 494,478

: Positions :

: 62,851 52,653 169,704 67,832 167,811 161,258 55,900 461,646 446,069: 32,833 48,410

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -816) :

: 16,635 692 -27,645 3,626 20,858 3,319 2,283 -4,065 -3,812: 3,248 2,996

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 12.7 10.6 34.3 13.7 33.9 32.6 11.3 93.4 90.2: 6.6 9.8

: Total Traders: 351 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 82 92 111 70 104 48 21 274 270:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 252,675

: Positions :

: 30,646 47,489 59,175 55,813 107,374 83,675 16,215 229,309 230,255: 23,366 22,420

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -302) :

: 2,330 29 1,049 -6,173 1,771 2,046 -3,670 -748 -822: 446 520

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 12.1 18.8 23.4 22.1 42.5 33.1 6.4 90.8 91.1: 9.2 8.9

: Total Traders: 235 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 43 55 66 67 73 35 11 191 168:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 77,260 :

: Positions :

: 48,638 46,000 2,280 0 28 2,938 16,383 1,297 7,098 2,140 1,808 :

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 :

: 408 2,151 -117 0 -8 978 -1,884 133 279 -87 -684 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 63.0 59.5 3.0 0.0 0.0 3.8 21.2 1.7 9.2 2.8 2.3 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 91 :

: 51 40 . 0 . 5 10 . 6 4 5 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 26,675 :

: Positions :

: 11,078 24,149 2,141 0 529 9,971 0 361 480 0 1,400 :

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 :

: 626 1,016 -1,096 0 -9 971 0 9 150 -300 750 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 41.5 90.5 8.0 0.0 2.0 37.4 0.0 1.4 1.8 0.0 5.2 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 30 :

: 13 21 . 0 . 4 0 . . 0 . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice was higher as the old crop market continued its march to higher price levels in the hopes of rationing demand. The domestic situation remains tight. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers today. Temperatures should be above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with objectives of 1486 May. Support is at 1435, 1417, and 1414 May, with resistance at 1472, 1488, and 1500 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 12,885 :

: Positions :

: 6,497 9,234 0 0 0 2,153 845 396 851 63 968 :

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 :

: 426 564 -80 0 0 68 0 131 -103 -6 -339 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 50.4 71.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 6.6 3.1 6.6 0.5 7.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 50 :

: 16 16 0 0 0 13 . . 8 4 8 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn lower last week as the trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia hurt domestic ethanol production and the effects of the Coronavirus remain part of the market. President Trump announced that he had brokered a deal between the two sides to dramatically cut back on Crude Oil production and futures rallied on the news. However, futures fell back to close mixed on the realization that Ethanol demand will not improve in the short term either way because people are not driving much due to the Coronavirus. The Saudis announced over the weekend that a planned OPEC meeting on Monday was cancelled, a sign that the two sides are talking but not agreeing/ Prices for Crude Oil and also gasoline and heating oil are at extremely low levels and ethanol plants in the US are shutting down or greatly reducing run times. Ethanol stocks are increasing even with the reduced processing due to the lack of driving in the US. That means a lot less Corn demand. The Saudis are using the cheaper price to punish Russia for balking at cutting production a few weeks ago but also to eliminate competition from shale oil producers in the US and Canada as well as bio fuels producers around the world. The loss in ethanol demand inside the US is very large and remains a major problem for all involved in the marketplace.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are down with objectives of 323, 319, and 313 May. Support is at 326, 323, and 320 May, and resistance is at 333, 343, and 346 May. Trends in Oats are up with objectives of 277, 287, and 288 May. Support is at 2570, 264, and 258 March, and resistance is at 279, 283, and 286 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,717,093

: Positions :

: 96,462 246,021 410,660 577,433 708,622 402,557 128,617 1,487,112 1,493,920: 229,982 223,173

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -30,586) :

: -11,536 -19,128 -20,663 15,543 2,807 -6,701 -6,618 -23,357 -43,603: -7,229 13,017

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 5.6 14.3 23.9 33.6 41.3 23.4 7.5 86.6 87.0: 13.4 13.0

: Total Traders: 737 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 104 136 165 362 342 47 27 615 583:

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed lower last week on demand ideas and despite logistical problems in South America. Soybean Meal closed lower. Soybean Oil closed a little higher on Friday and a little lower for the week. Both the Soybeans and Soybean Meal markets were supported in part by the lack of ethanol production here in the US. Little or no ethanol production means little or no production of DDG as well, so a potential competitor to Soybean Meal in domestic and world markets has been effectively removed. Logistical problems caused by the Coronavirus in South America also played a major role. Argentina and Brazil are having trouble getting trucks from farms to crusher and exporters. The problems are especially in Argentina, where several towns have moved to block traffic in defiance of federal orders. Exports are not supposed to be affected, but there are signs that transportation inside the countries has become very difficult. None of that seems to matter these days as President Trump has declared that the worst of the Coronavirus is coming in the next two weeks and that Americans should stay home though the end of the month. Also, the Real and the Peso remain weaker against the US Dollar. China is still buying in South America and not here.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are down with objectives of 850 and 824 May. Support is at 832, 831, and 814 May, and resistance is at 871, 876, and 892 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with no objectives. Support is at 299.00, 296.00, and 294.00 May, and resistance is at 305.00, 307.00, and 311.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2570, 2520, and 2470 May, with resistance at 2690, 2740, and 2760 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 958,222

: Positions :

: 67,877 59,058 258,319 359,574 503,614 201,139 71,212 886,908 892,203: 71,314 66,018

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -2,465) :

: 5,959 -13,251 -15,744 11,718 30,749 -4,394 -6,174 -2,461 -4,420: -4 1,955

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 7.1 6.2 27.0 37.5 52.6 21.0 7.4 92.6 93.1: 7.4 6.9

: Total Traders: 534 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 147 99 181 188 181 53 28 472 419:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 500,693

: Positions :

: 29,705 53,345 113,214 209,448 271,077 115,095 34,865 467,462 472,501: 33,231 28,192

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -10,531) :

: -5,770 2,144 -6,607 4,404 -5,378 -2,287 -789 -10,260 -10,630: -271 99

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 5.9 10.7 22.6 41.8 54.1 23.0 7.0 93.4 94.4: 6.6 5.6

: Total Traders: 303 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 46 74 90 95 84 37 22 244 230:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 439,265

: Positions :

: 49,704 21,956 65,477 157,033 301,537 118,733 26,682 390,946 415,653: 48,319 23,612

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 (Change in open interest: -15,433) :

: 848 -2,096 -15,496 -3,126 2,890 -1,030 891 -18,804 -13,811: 3,371 -1,622

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 11.3 5.0 14.9 35.7 68.6 27.0 6.1 89.0 94.6: 11.0 5.4

: Total Traders: 254 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 59 37 67 90 87 39 14 225 176:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was lower in follow through selling. Trends are mixed on the daily charts. Palm Oil was lower on ideas of slow demand. Production is also dropping. Workers are not in the fields or the processors due to the Coronavirus but buyers are not buying as import have been locked down in many cases.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 461.00, 460.00, and 457.00 May, with resistance at 467.00, 470.00, and 473.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2300, 2270, and 2190 June, with resistance at 2400, 2460, and 2480 June.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 31, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 186,350 :

: Positions :

: 154,366 109,634 2,517 608 1,431 918 40,531 7,058 3,343 9,333 15,800 :

: Changes from: March 24, 2020 :

: -1,811 6,063 -127 -236 803 98 -8,969 289 -96 1,097 -1,005 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 82.8 58.8 1.4 0.3 0.8 0.5 21.8 3.8 1.8 5.0 8.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 209 :

: 33 51 . 5 . 9 45 9 29 52 22 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers early and late this week. Temperatures should average above normal through Wednesday, then near to below normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

April

+53 May

+145 May

+67 May

+59 May

+12 May

N/A

May

+53 May

+72 May

+57 May

June

+59 July

+72 July

+55 July

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Apr 2

WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 435.10 -30.00 May 2020 dn 1.70

Basis: Thunder Bay 473.50 10.00 May 2020 dn 1.60

Basis: Vancouver 488.50 25.00 May 2020 dn 1.60

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

(news@marketsfarm.com, 204-414-9084, or cell

204-782-5944)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – April 6

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 580.00 -02.50 Unquoted – –

May 577.50 00.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 560.00 00.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 537.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 535.00 00.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 582.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

May 580.00 00.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 562.50 00.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 540.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 537.50 00.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 605.00 00.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 560.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 2,380.00 -20.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 177.00 -03.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3635)