Below is a chapter from Haunted By Markets entitled, Swine Flu and Collapsing Prices. I penned the article on May 1, 2009. In light of what has recently unfolded with livestock prices in the past month a look back at history seems timely. Hope you enjoy the article.

May 1, 2009

Swine Flu and Collapsing Prices

When a market is jolted with a shock, one that makes headlines across the globe the reaction in the marketplace is to shoot first and ask questions later. Look below at the chart of hog futures for this week when global headlines blared something along this order; Swine Flu Nears Pandemic As Bug Spreads to 11 Nations, Threatens Millions! Note how viciously and quickly hog prices were slammed.

Within days of headlines scaring the bejeebers out of everyone, 13 nations banned pork from the U.S. or selected states where the swine virus has been detected in humans. The U.S Meat Export Federation estimates the ban will reduce US pork exports by 8 to 12 percent. Consequently, hog futures were pounded, with prices dropping more than 11 percent. Unfortunately for hog producers, the news regarding swine flu, real or imagined, continues to dominate the media and pork prices remain defensive.

Watching hog prices collapse reminded me of a quote from Bertrand Russell, British philosopher, mathematician and historian, who lived from 1872 to 1970. He once stated, Collective fear stimulates herd instinct, and tends to produce ferocity toward those who are not regarded as members of the herd. In my view, the annihilation of hog prices had more to do with herd instinct and collective fears than reality. But then, that is no surprise since the tendency of markets is to shoot first and ask questions later.

The Los Angeles Times, however, reported, As the World Health Organization raised its infectious disease alert level Wednesday and health officials confirmed the first death linked to swine flu inside U.S. borders, scientists studying the virus are coming to the consensus that this hybrid strain of influenza -- at least in its current form -- isn't shaping up to be as fatal as the strains that caused some previous pandemics.

A spokesman for the World Health Organization said, the agriculture industry and the U.N. food agency had expressed concerns that the term "swine flu" was misleading consumers and needlessly causing countries to ban pork products and order the slaughter of pigs. There is no evidence of infection in pigs, nor of humans acquiring infection directly from pigs.

In the 20th century there were four outbreaks of flu, one of which was pandemic. The Spanish flu of 1918 that killed 30 to 50 million, more the number that died in WWI. Another was the Asian flu of 1957 that killed 70,000 in the U.S. and two million worldwide. The Hong Kong flu of 1968 was the third, killing about one million worldwide. Finally, there was the very first swine flu outbreak in 1976 which resulted in one death.

In this century, 2003 to be precise, an outbreak of bird flu took place that resulted in the death of 173 people over the course of two years. It was called the Avian flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim, about 36,000 people died of flu-related causes each year, on average, during the 1990s in the United States. This figure includes people dying from complications of the flu. I was startled by the figures from CDC, not realizing how many deaths yearly can be attributed to the flu.

Once the trade understands there is no evidence of infection in hogs or of humans being infected by hogs, the pork complex will carve out an important long term low and rally like mad. The rally is inevitable.

The quote that accompanies the article above is...** Patterns repeat themselves in history - Rick Riordan, The Last Olympian

This afternoon, after opening sharply lower, the livestock complex is now sharply higher. Over the weeking I posted on my twitter account the following. "Is it possible a major low for livestock futures will be posted this week? My old boss, Roy Longstreet was fond of saying, "In the futures markets all things are possible."

"He is author of the classic, "Viewpoints of a Commodity Trader."

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

The time this afternoon is 11:57 a.m Chicago







