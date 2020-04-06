rounded corner
Kevin O'leary and Chris Vermeulen on TraderTV Talking Economy & Markets
Monday, April 06, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

What a week, thank goodness its Friday cause we need a break for all the market volatility and weakening economic data.

TraderTVhad both Kevin OLeary and me to talk economy and the markets. Kevin had some really extreme and borderline ethical business ideas, but I do have to admit, if you want to survive as a small business in this environment he has a good point and it could work. Ill talk about that in a minute, but right now lets takes focus on crude oil, energy stocks, and the Canadian Dollar in the clip below.

TRADERTV ASKS CHRIS HOW TO TRADE OIL, ENERGY STOCKS, AND LOONEY

TRADERTV ASKS KEVIN ABOUT OIL, THE MARKETS, WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD DO

Kevin talks about not paying your rent, suppliers, etc to preserve cash your business as long as you possibly can. The hope is that this virus and the economic situation stabilize sooner than later but we just dont see any light at the end of the tunnel yet.

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for short-term swing traders.

Chris Vermeulen
Chief Market Strategies
Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.



About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

Contributing author since 05/08/2018 
Published by Barchart
