What a week, thank goodness its Friday cause we need a break for all the market volatility and weakening economic data.

TraderTVhad both Kevin OLeary and me to talk economy and the markets. Kevin had some really extreme and borderline ethical business ideas, but I do have to admit, if you want to survive as a small business in this environment he has a good point and it could work. Ill talk about that in a minute, but right now lets takes focus on crude oil, energy stocks, and the Canadian Dollar in the clip below.

TRADERTV ASKS CHRIS HOW TO TRADE OIL, ENERGY STOCKS, AND LOONEY

TRADERTV ASKS KEVIN ABOUT OIL, THE MARKETS, WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD DO

Kevin talks about not paying your rent, suppliers, etc to preserve cash your business as long as you possibly can. The hope is that this virus and the economic situation stabilize sooner than later but we just dont see any light at the end of the tunnel yet.

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for short-term swing traders.

