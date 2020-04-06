Corn Cracks Contract Lows. The Corn & Ethanol Report 04/06/2020



We start off the week with Export Inspections 10:00 A.M. and Crop Progress at 3:00 P.M. On the Corn front we made new contract lows as funds became bona=fide sellers after last weeks report and with light volume new lows were inevitable. In the overnight electronic session the May Corn is currently trading at 328 ¾ which is 2 cents lower. The trading range has been 331 ¾ to 327. On the Ethanol front it is the same old story. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session and more shut-downs on facilities due to less than narrow margins for profit. The May contract settled at 0.864 and is currently showing 21 bid @ 0.841 and 2 offers @ 0.875 with Open Interest at 307 contracts. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com