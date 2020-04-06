Hello traders,

Crude oil started rallying from the lows, giving us an idea of a low in place for a bigger wave 5) of 3, and that a temporary, three-wave pullback as wave 4 of a higher degree is underway. If that is the case, then be aware of temporary higher levels, ideally towards the 32.3/36.7 region, where new resistance and a bearish turn may be seen for the energy. That said, be aware of a pullback as B) in wave 4.

crude oil, 4h

