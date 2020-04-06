Additional Economic Stimulus Takes Stock Index Futures Sharply Higher



STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are sharply higher, as traders look past Fridays weak employment numbers. Global stocks were also substantially higher. Traders may be anticipating more global economic stimulus and additional accommodation from the worlds central banks. This suggests there could be follow-through gains today for stock index futures. CURRENCY FUTURES The euro currency is lower after a report showed a German consumption barometer of the trade association HDE plunged to its lowest level since the start of the surveys in October 2016. The HDE consumption barometer fell to 96.66 for April from 99.91 for March. The British pound is a little higher despite news that the number of new cars registered in the U.K. suffered its largest March decline since the late '90s. Japan announced a record $989 billion stimulus package. The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its regularly scheduled policy making meeting tomorrow. The RBA will probably keep its overnight cash rate unchanged. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated in light of sharply higher stock index futures. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 0.662%, which compares to 0.587% on Friday, which is another sign of investors growing risk appetite. GOLD FUTURES There is a triple top on the daily chart (1697.0, 1707.8 and 1698.0). There is an old adage that double tops seldom hold, and triple tops almost never hold. I expect this triple top resistance to be taken out on the upside. Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you. Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green. Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.