Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Softs Technical Report
Cocoa (May)
Technicals: The Trend trading system triggered a short on Feb 28th at 2671 and has a stop close only at 2262***
Settle: 2263 *** Stronger close should move traders to the sideline today
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $4080
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral
Resistance: 2326(18 EXPMA)***, 2452****(40 EXPMA)
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Pivot: 2202**** Parabolic stop and reversal
Support: 2200 (recent swing low)***, 2183 ****
ADX: 29.48= Downward trend is weakening and shorts should be moving to the sidelines.
200 DMA: 2591
Fundamental Comments: Monday - Signs of Chinese Economic growth are starting to come to life. Remember there were bullish supply developments at the start of the growing cycle with hot dry weather. Now we are entering into a wetter phase which should help the mid crop growing cycle. On the COT report Non-Commercials are net -1,188 contracts after flipping from long to short.
Asian Demand should see the first recovery as they are moving past the virus. Once we see a rebound in risk sentiment, U.S. equities and European, we can most likely see that bounce occur. Watch for short covering start to trigger.
This economically sensitive commodity should see some selling pressure as the day goes on. Watch for a test of the key support levels before another bounce.
The market appears to be making a small double bottom with solid support in the 2200 range. Look at tightening up stops if you are short and consider punting to the long side with calls on a breakout over 2310.