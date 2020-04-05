Market Thoughts: Soy, Corn, Cattle, Equities, Energy



Commentary SOY The soybeans are essentially range bound midway in a 60 cent range. The overall demand picture has weighed this week on beans as well as most markets in the AG. The USDA will release supply and demand estimates next week. The question is how much will they reduce exports due to corona if at all. Looking forward at some positive, the margins continue to drive a strong crush. There are many private analysts that are reducing the Brazilian soy production. The Chinese should start to honor some purchase agreements. There is so much unknown today. The tech for beans, the market remains below the 14,21 MA. A close above 870 May is needed for a positive in my opinion. The meal has pulled back, as well as the mael spreads. The market will continue to eye the ARG situation to monitor when the meal exports will pick up. The ASF in China needs to be watched as well as they are now attempting to slowly rebuild breeding stock The Bean oil exhibited some strength this week as crude found a bottom. The Bio market is in some peril with the global slowdown. The tech in bean oil can be watched. A close in May above 27 cents would give an initial buy and could indicate a low is in place. I say could, exercise caution. CORN The corn has so much negative to deal with. One wonders when the fundamentals will be baked in the cake. The early trade saw some buying on crude strength. The prevailing weak market took control. The Ethanol destruction is too much to overcome yet. The positive Friday is that the Chinese purchased 570 t tn of corn. They have also been in for sorghum. These are certainly positive inputs but not enough to break sentiment. The market will eye the supply and demand next week. It is probable that changes will be made to the balance sheet. The tech for corn needs a trade to 350 to be at or above the 14,21 MA. This would indicate a positive turn. Patience may be required. CATTLE The Live board closed down. The nearby limit again. As indicated Thursday the market is not signaling a low yet. The fundamentals continue to point to potentially further losses. The issue is two fold. First the packer appears to be slowing the slaughter rate. This would cause a backup and continue to pressure prices. Second, the pork market is in a free fall and not yet looking for a bottom.The tech for live with new lows made Friday is negative with the 14,21 MA a ways off. Look for a further potential slide. If short, follow with a stop. The Feeder market suffers the same fundamentals as the Live. The desire to pay up for cattle is non existant. The bids are backing off. This too will help keep a price ceiling above the market in the near term. The Feeders made new lows again Friday and could continue the slide. The tech is negative with the 14,21,MA above the market. EQUITIES The stock market was in decline Friday to end the week. The market however has rebounded off the corona lows. The stocks could set up a broad range here if the lows are in. The US stimulus package is now under way. The effects of capital will be felt in the coming weeks. Don't misunderstand. These funds at present represent a bridge to survival. But the worst case may be dialed in. If the corona starts to peak in the next 10-14 days and an end is in sight, then optimism could pick up. The month of May could bring people back on line and working. I am hoping for the best case here. We have already felt the shock of the worst. If the best plays out, the lows may be in. Expect volatility if so. I do not insinuate we will come roaring back, however a marked low would allow building blocks and a goal in sight. The tech, both the Dow and the S & P have traded to the 14,21 MA on the daily. This could be a near term positve. It also may indicate a range bound trade that needs more guarantees to move forward. Stay Tuned ENERGIES The crude has followed through to the upside this week. The overall lack of demand is known. The abundance of crude above ground is known. The question now, are the lows in? It was my thought a trade to 17-20 nearby would hold. The May traded to 1933. Is this enough? Remains to be seen. The US now will take a leadership role and attempt to stop the Saudi trade war with the Russians, and really the globe. In addition, the President will meet with heads of energy companies to craft a game plan. The US and China are now buying up large quantities for the security reserves. There will be many different approaches to help out. TBD what will work. The tech in crude this week is a bit positive with the nearby crude trading above the 14,21 MA. This could bode well in the long run. The question is if pull backs will hold. If so, the lows may be in and the market will look for long term positive news. Exercise Caution Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

Risk/Reward

Futures-

Options - BE WELL,

John J. Walsh

President, Walsh Trading, Inc.

800-993-5449

312-208-8836

jwalsh@walshtrading.com

www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Market Thoughts: Soy, Corn, Cattle, Equities, Energy

Soy Update

Softs Commentary: Cotton

Livestock Update

Corn Commentary

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

Phone: 312-208-8837 or 800-993-5449

Email: jwalsh@walshtrading.com