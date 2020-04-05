rounded corner
Poor Unemployment Numbers Sends S&P 500 Lower
Sunday, April 05, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 2524 while currently trading at 2488 ending the week on a sour note finishing down about 36 points for the trading week as prices continue to flip flop over the last month.

The chart structure is starting to improve as I'm still looking for a possible bullish position in the coming weeks ahead as the lockdown remains in effect for at least 30 more days as the U.S economy lost over 700,000 jobs last month and that's not really telling you the whole story as the unemployment rate could exceed 20% in the next couple of months.

The S&P 500 is trading right at its 20-day but far below its 100 day moving average as this situation will not have more clarity about the Coronavirus which will take some time as the volatility remains too high to take a bullish or bearish position.

I have been looking at individual stocks as some of them have been down 40% / 50% and I think if you have a longer-term view that's the way to play this market at this time especially the ones that pay dividends as I do think once America is out of quarantine you will see tremendous rallies in the commodity and stock sectors.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
