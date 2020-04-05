S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 2524 while currently trading at 2488 ending the week on a sour note finishing down about 36 points for the trading week as prices continue to flip flop over the last month.

The chart structure is starting to improve as I'm still looking for a possible bullish position in the coming weeks ahead as the lockdown remains in effect for at least 30 more days as the U.S economy lost over 700,000 jobs last month and that's not really telling you the whole story as the unemployment rate could exceed 20% in the next couple of months.

The S&P 500 is trading right at its 20-day but far below its 100 day moving average as this situation will not have more clarity about the Coronavirus which will take some time as the volatility remains too high to take a bullish or bearish position.

I have been looking at individual stocks as some of them have been down 40% / 50% and I think if you have a longer-term view that's the way to play this market at this time especially the ones that pay dividends as I do think once America is out of quarantine you will see tremendous rallies in the commodity and stock sectors.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

