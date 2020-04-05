Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the May contract settled last Friday in New York at 51.33 while currently trading at 50.58 down about 75 points for the trading week as prices are hovering right near an 11-year low.

If you are short a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss at the 10-day high which now stands at 54.87, however the chart structure will start to improve on a daily basis next week therefor lowering the monetary risk. Fundamentally speaking the fact that nearly 300 million Americans are in lockdown as no retail stores are open so demand for cotton is historically low and it's not going to improve anytime soon as we will still be in quarantine for the next 30 days and it could even be 60 days as it depends on what the Coronavirus situation does.

Cotton prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the downside, but for the bearish momentum to continue we have to break Wednesday's low of 48.35 which I think could happen in next week's trade as I see no reason to be bullish cotton so if you are short stay short.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

