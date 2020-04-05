Corn Futures---Corn futures in the May contract is currently trading at 3.30 a bushel as prices are right near a 2-year low after settling last Friday in Chicago at 3.46 down about $0.16 for the trading weak lower for the 6th consecutive session as this market has nothing going for it at this time fundamentally or technically speaking.

Extremely weak ethanol demand inside the United States is one of the main reasons for lower prices coupled with the fact that we plan on planting 97 million acres which is over 7 million more acres than 2019 as we could produce a record crop. If you are short a futures contract place the stop loss above the 2 week high standing at 3.53 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in next week's trade.

At the current time the entire grain market looks weak as we head into spring planting which is just a couple of weeks away as the commodity markets and the U.S stock market is on the defensive due to the fact that the Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the United States as we are in lockdown for at least 30 more days as I see no reason to be a buyer of corn as it is the weakest grain out of this sector and if you are short stay short.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

