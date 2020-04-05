rounded corner
Will Corn Prices Break $3.00 A Bushel ?
Sunday, April 05, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the May contract is currently trading at 3.30 a bushel as prices are right near a 2-year low after settling last Friday in Chicago at 3.46 down about $0.16 for the trading weak lower for the 6th consecutive session as this market has nothing going for it at this time fundamentally or technically speaking.

Extremely weak ethanol demand inside the United States is one of the main reasons for lower prices coupled with the fact that we plan on planting 97 million acres which is over 7 million more acres than 2019 as we could produce a record crop. If you are short a futures contract place the stop loss above the 2 week high standing at 3.53 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in next week's trade.

At the current time the entire grain market looks weak as we head into spring planting which is just a couple of weeks away as the commodity markets and the U.S stock market is on the defensive due to the fact that the Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the United States as we are in lockdown for at least 30 more days as I see no reason to be a buyer of corn as it is the weakest grain out of this sector and if you are short stay short.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
