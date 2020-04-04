The week that ended yesterday, Friday was wild and crazy. It was white knuckle trading with the CRB near a 21 year low, the Goldman Sachs index near a 18 year low along with crude oil. Lean hogs also fell to an 18 year low and cattle to a 10 year low. Investors, traders and ag-producers are, rightfully so, wringing their collective hands.

But below is a chapter from Haunted By Markets entitled, White Knuckle Week that I penned back in on July 19, 1999. Hope you find something of interest in my ramblings.

--------------------------------------------------------------

July 19, 1999:

White Knuckle Week

What a wild week we just had! It was one where soybean prices fell to a 28-year low, wheat prices to a 21-year low and corn prices to a 12-year low. While most ag-markets led by grain prices crashed and burned, the mighty Dow Jones Industrial averages soared to a new all-time historic high. And Congress, with one eye on rising equities and the other on collapsing ag-markets voted themselves a pay raise. All in all, it was a heck of a week!

It is understandable why grain prices collapsed. The coming corn crop could hit 10 billion bushels and the coming soybean crop may top three billion bushels. With demand sluggish and the US dollar at a ten-year high, such record size crops will continue to pressure grain prices into a free-fall. Unless of course, hot and dry weather develops in the Midwest. And at this time, that appears unlikely.

As for equities, what can I say? Nothing in the world of markets is on the rise including Treasury bonds. But the mighty Dow keeps rolling along. How high can it go? You got me!

But as I have stated for more than a year, how can every market in the world be no good, but the Dow view that as bullish? The Dow will go where it wants to go!

And since the Dow averages is a theoretical number, it is impossible to say what true economic value really is. As I said, t will go where it wants to go. And as for Congress, again, what can I say? Things must be tough for them however, or they would not have pushed for a pay raise. The way I figure it, most members of Congress must raise either soybeans or hogs. Maybe both. Money must be tight.

Anyway, the ag-markets are a wreck. The CRB index, which is weighted towards grains and livestock fell to a 24-year low this past week. It was a major break to the downside. That does not bode well for the ag-markets as July comes to an end.

Actually, the only commodities on the board doing well are crude oil and products such as heating oil and gasoline. But they are non-ag markets. Crude oil prices are actually up more than 45 percent since February. It should be noted however, that crude oil prices are tied quite closely to the ups and downs of the Dow Jones. The fact that crude oil prices have rallied so sharply over the past six months has given quite a boost to the value of the stock of most oil companies.

Thus, an argument can be made that the Dow has benefited from rising crude oil prices. Therefore, the Dow continues to do very well, while the ag-markets continue to grind lower as shown by this weeks fall in the value of the CRB index. Come to think of it, members of Congress may also be producing CRBs. That would be another reason to justify a pay raise. After all, if the value of the product you are producing is at a 24-year low, cash must be tight. The bottom line must be in shambles. A pay raise would certainly come in handy!

But there will be no pay raise for ag-producers. At least not yet. My work suggests that there is more downside potential for grains, livestock and just about every ag-market there is. Before this summer is over, prices across the board are going to be incredibly depressed.

Again, as I have stated over the past few months, there is not much left to the downside for grain prices. Nor for most ag-markets, I should add. For all intents and purposes, the ag-markets are within 10 -15 percent of establishing major lows. And once those lows are in place, much higher prices will be seen. As a matter of fact, the lows set this summer for many ag-markets may not be seen again in our lifetime. As always, only time will tell.

-------------------------------------------------

The historical quote that accompanies the chapter above is: **History is always written by the winners. When two cultures clash, the loser is obliterated, and the winner writes the history books which glorify their own cause and disparage the conquered foe. As Napoleon once said, 'What is history, but a fable agreed upon? Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code

---------------------------------------------------------------

The week that ended yesterday, saw the CRB at a 21 year low, the Goldman Sachs at a 19 year low, crude at an 18 year low along with hog prices. And though crude on Thursday enjoyed the largest 1 day rally in history followed by a sharp rise on Friday, the outlook for this week is not so bright.

The rally with crude late the week was due to an emergency meeting with OPEC in hopes of Russia and the Saudi's slicing production to support prices. But it was announced a few hours ago the meeting has been postponed until much later in the week. Why, you ask? Because the Russians and Saudi's are insulting each other overnight and the opening call for Sunday night is lower to sharply lower.

History shows that, "crude is the stick that stirs the drink" when it comes to commodity values. Or, "as crude goes, so go commodities."

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010 if I can be of help. If you call, rest assured I am wearing a face mask and surgical gloves. But be warned, the face mask I am wearing is the same one the Lone Range wore. Be warned.







This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.