Grain Spreads: December 20/21 Corn



Commentary: Im seeing some bargain opportunities here within the grain sector despite all the negativity in the market. I think that there rea some realistic bets one can make here to establish some longer term bullish plays using some calendar spreads and inter-market ideas, that from a timing stand point are starting to make some sense to me. First Idea is to look at Dec 20/Dec 21 corn. Its currently sitting at a 19 to 20 cent carry vs Dec 21. In a bullish environment this spread should tighten as Dec 20 corn will gain in value vs next years crop or the 2021 corn crop. The chart has been in a steady downtrend, just as the corn market in general has. Ethanol demand or the lack thereof has been another black eye for a disappointing demand outlook over the last six months. However, in my view commodity pricing is cyclical and with it being the advent of planting and growing season, the number of unknowns surpass what is already being priced in the trade. In my view the market will be entering into a supply side driven pricing model as we enter into US growing season. Demand while important will take a new back seat to supply side concerns. In lieu of any short squeezes for old -crop contracts that may enter into the market at anytime given port closures and lack of commerce due the Pandemic, I would opt for new crop contracts to establish longer term longs with defined risk. One futures and one options trade for consideration. Trade Suggestions Futures Trade-Buy the Dec 20 Corn and sell the Dec 21 Corn at a 20 cent carry. Options Trade-Buy the March 21 450 call for 6 cents. While at the same time March 21 5.00/4.00 put spread at 93 cents. Total collection is 87 cents. Risk/Reward-the futures trade has a risk of approximately 5 cents if filled at 20 cents under. Place a stop loss at 25 cents Dec 20 under. My profit objective is to sell the spread at 6 cents Dec 20 over Dec 21. That would be a collection of 26 cents minus trade costs and fees. The options trade collects 87 cents upon execution. The risk is 13 cents plus commissions and fees. The goal there is to exit the three way option spread at even money should the March 21 corn rally up and test the 2109 highs near 470. Pleas join me each and every Thursday at 3pm Central Time for a free grain and livestock webinar. Sign up is free and a recording link will be sent to your email. We discuss supply, demand, weather, and the charts. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com