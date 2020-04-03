Hog Prices Plunge Near 10 Year Low



Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the June contract is currently limit down for the 3rd consecutive session at 48.32 after settling last Friday in Chicago at 64.25 down about 1600 points for the week as prices are right near a 10 year low. Since the high on March 25th which was just a week ago prices are down nearly 40% as this market has absolutely plunged as I thought lower prices were ahead, but I think this has gotten out of control and if you are short a futures contract I would place a very tight stop as we are experiencing massively oversold conditions at this time. Hog prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this is the strongest bearish trend as I thought prices could break 60 and possibly go to 50 which has occurred in today's trade, but a price gap was created today and I think that will be filled in the coming days ahead. Lockdown in the U.S is expanding throughout many different areas as the shutdown will last at least for another month therefor curbing demand for many commodities as I'm certainly not recommending any type of bullish position, however the volatility is extremely high and if you are highly profitable on this trade don't get greedy. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.