Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Softs Technical Report
Cocoa (May)
Technicals: The Trend trading system triggered a short on Feb 28th at 2671 and has a stop close only at 2278***
Settle: 2285
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $3870
Bias: Bearish/Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral
Resistance: 2334(18 EXPMA)***, 2461****(40 EXPMA)
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Pivot: 2200**** Parabolic stop and reversal
Support: 2200 (recent swing low)***, 2183 ****
ADX: 33.52 = Still a very strong trending market however the strength of the downward trend is weakening.
200 DMA: 2601
Fundamental Comments: Asian Demand should see the first recovery as they are moving past the virus. Once we see a rebound in risk sentiment, U.S. equities and European, we can most likely see that bounce occur. Watch for short covering start to trigger.
Previous Fundamentals through out the week below
This economically sensitive commodity should see some selling pressure as the day goes on. Watch for a test of the key support levels before another bounce.
The market appears to be making a small double bottom with solid support in the 2200 range. Look at tightening up stops if you are short and consider punting to the long side with calls on a breakout over 2310.
