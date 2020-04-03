Arabica Coffee (KC) bounced nearly 3% yesterday (on the continuous contract), closing just shy of the 38.2% Fib retrace of March's 1-1.3 rally and the psychologically key 1.2 whole figure level. Significantly, KC appears close to completing its week plus consolidation and resuming its uptrend since February. Longer term bulls will likely soon pile in again as the probability for a retest of the December 2019 high by June remains fairly elevated. Congratulations to readers who acted on the bullish profile highlightedMarch 20thand23rdahead of further strong gains to the March high. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish except for the daily MACD which appears to be trying to negatively crossover. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for next Thursday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the full analysis of this market as well as on Cocoa, WTI Crude

Arabica Coffee (KC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.