RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

Let's break it down really quickly for those that don't get it. As I have been trying to tell you all, what has happened to the stock market and other markets (for that matter) has been a function of GOVERNMENT INDUCED RECESSION. Have you ever heard of that? No, most of us in the markets are dealing with the fact that government is a by-product of the consequences of what happens in the markets NOT a major factor in the development of it. RIGHT?

Well, what do you think has happened in the last 3-4 weeks? The government has told you to stay home. The government has told you that you JUST lost your job. And the government is the soltuion to all your problems. RIGHT?

The only analysis that you should do today is has the SILVER market acted correctly in times of CRISIS? No, it has not. In times of crisis, the silver market RALLIES IN A BIG WAY.

NOW, We have some idiots in the field being bullish GOLD. WHY? Has Gold had a good time at 1700 level?

NO, ABSOLUTELY NOT! The Gold market has suffered profusely at the 1700 level. It won't sustain that level in any major way. SILVER IS ONLY A LEADER WHEN THINGS ARE REALLY BAD! What is Silver doing now? floundering between 12-14 levels. That is NOT a power move. GOLD is a weak sister to SILVER.

If you can look at the above chart and say that GOLD LOOKS BULLISH, you have to be F*&*ing KIDDING me!

Los Angeles is NOT A MECCA for commodities geniuses. It is the opposite.

In any case, I called the CRUDE OIL WTI RALLY. My customers are making money because I knew that the spreads were telling us to be bullish CRUDE OIL. Did your broker tell you to go LONG Crude Oil? Of course not, as he or she is probably listening to CNBC who doesn't know what to do in the first place.

If you want to make money, give me a call! 2020 is the year for trading. If you don't get it, don't bother calling.

Best Regards

Edgard Cabanillas

President, Alpijne Trading LLC

www.alpine-trading.net

email: edgard@alpine-trading.net

TEL: + 1 949 357 4948