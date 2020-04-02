Commentary: The corn traded both sides today.The early trade was fueled by rebounds in commodities. Talk of President Trump talking with Russia and Saudia Arabia regarding the Crude situation. The corn has broken a lot. The market continues to hold above the 332 basis March which may prove important. Looking forward there are many private analysts questioning the USDA acreage. The number may prove off by 1-3 million acres. The demand has been picking up with a few purchases today of US corn. A significant positive will be if China steps in for further purchases. It is time to watch Delta weather for issues planting. Stay Tuned.
