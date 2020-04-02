The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, April 3, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2516.50 + 2.80 2519.11 2444.17 Neutral Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 21273 + 2.57 21335 20689 Neutral Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 7627.25 + 2.53 7644.97 7363.58 Neutral Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1081.70 + 1.32 1104.71 1086.50 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 181-17 + 0.22 180-27 178-13 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 138-29 − 0.07 138-30 137-31 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 100.271 + 0.52 99.659 100.281 Neutral Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6049 − 0.41 0.6101 0.6032 Neutral British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2404 + 0.16 1.2404 1.2157 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7054 + 0.23 0.7060 0.7078 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0873 − 0.77 1.0973 1.1005 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9293 − 0.64 0.9315 0.9216 Neutral Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0302 − 0.70 1.0379 1.0411 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - May FCK0 111.650 − 5.70 117.858 125.283 Bearish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 83.075 − 5.14 87.836 92.750 Bearish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 52.825 − 7.85 57.164 67.500 Bearish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 333^4 − 0.37 337^6 345^4 Bearish Wheat - May WK0 541^6 − 1.54 556^6 565^2 Bearish Soybeans - May SK0 858^6 − 0.46 871^6 879^0 Bearish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 309.1 − 1.84 317.3 325.5 Bearish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 26.24 + 0.73 26.51 26.38 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - May CLK0 25.32 + 24.67 21.96 22.52 Bullish Heating Oil - May HOK0 0.9951 + 6.74 0.9967 1.0465 Bearish Natural Gas - May NGK0 1.552 − 2.21 1.617 1.680 Bearish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1637.7 + 2.91 1609.9 1613.8 Bullish Silver - May SIK0 14.654 + 4.79 14.247 13.935 Bullish Copper - May HGK0 2.2185 + 2.02 2.1997 2.1440 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 116.00 − 2.40 118.18 115.22 Neutral Sugar - May SBK0 10.29 + 2.49 10.36 11.17 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2285 + 2.60 2248 2255 Bullish Coffee - May KCK0 119.35 + 2.89 117.94 120.72 Neutral Cotton - May CTK0 49.99 + 3.26 50.04 52.29 Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



