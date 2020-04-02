rounded corner
The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, April 3, 2020
Thursday, April 02, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Friday, April 3, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Jun ESM02516.50+ 2.802519.112444.17Neutral
Dow Jones - Jun YMM021273+ 2.572133520689Neutral
Nasdaq - Jun NQM07627.25+ 2.537644.977363.58Neutral
Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM01081.70+ 1.321104.711086.50Bearish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0181-17+ 0.22180-27178-13Bullish
US T-Note - Jun TYM0138-29− 0.07138-30137-31Neutral
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0100.271+ 0.5299.659100.281Neutral
Australian Dollar - Jun ADM00.6049− 0.410.61010.6032Neutral
British Pound - Jun BPM01.2404+ 0.161.24041.2157Bullish
Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM00.7054+ 0.230.70600.7078Bearish
EuroFX - Jun ECM01.0873− 0.771.09731.1005Bearish
Japanese Yen - Jun JYM00.9293− 0.640.93150.9216Neutral
Swiss Franc - Jun SFM01.0302− 0.701.03791.0411Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - May FCK0111.650− 5.70117.858125.283Bearish
Live Cattle - Jun LCM083.075− 5.1487.83692.750Bearish
Lean Hogs - Jun LHM052.825− 7.8557.16467.500Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - May CK0333^4− 0.37337^6345^4Bearish
Wheat - May WK0541^6− 1.54556^6565^2Bearish
Soybeans - May SK0858^6− 0.46871^6879^0Bearish
Soybean Meal - May SMK0309.1− 1.84317.3325.5Bearish
Soybean Oil - May BOK026.24+ 0.7326.5126.38Bearish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - May CLK025.32+ 24.6721.9622.52Bullish
Heating Oil - May HOK00.9951+ 6.740.99671.0465Bearish
Natural Gas - May NGK01.552− 2.211.6171.680Bearish
METALS
Gold - Jun GCM01637.7+ 2.911609.91613.8Bullish
Silver - May SIK014.654+ 4.7914.24713.935Bullish
Copper - May HGK02.2185+ 2.022.19972.1440Bullish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - May OJK0116.00− 2.40118.18115.22Neutral
Sugar - May SBK010.29+ 2.4910.3611.17Bearish
Cocoa - May CCK02285+ 2.6022482255Bullish
Coffee - May KCK0119.35+ 2.89117.94120.72Neutral
Cotton - May CTK049.99+ 3.2650.0452.29Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

