DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals-Apr 2

For the week ended Mar 26, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and

and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soy meal and

soy oil Oct 1. Source: USDA

wk’s net chg total

in commitments undlvd sales

this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 72.9 185.9 24782.8 24323.7 5007.7 1151.7

hrw 54.1 82.2 9304.3 8636.3 1812.1 522.4

srw 5.6 16.0 2339.3 3243.1 279.2 178.4

hrs -24.9 64.7 7247.7 6717.7 1537.5 240.9

white 37.9 23.0 4978.8 5245.3 1148.5 59.0

durum 0.2 0.0 912.7 481.3 230.4 151.0

corn 1075.4 20.3 31907.4 43195.4 13600.8 1761.0

soybeans 957.4 114.0 36861.5 43576.5 5102.0 528.9

soymeal 125.2 -15.9 8786.9 9320.5 2851.5 101.0

soyoil 67.0 2.3 899.0 584.7 286.4 4.9

upland cotto 147.5 111.4 15292.4 12887.7 6665.1 2006.5

pima cotton 0.2 0.0 540.0 631.3 211.4 35.0

sorghum 200.2 0.0 2672.8 1010.4 1255.6 33.0

barley 0.2 0.0 49.4 59.4 10.7 31.0

rice 68.3 0.0 2957.3 2632.6 805.4 0.0

DJ U.S. February Grain Imports-Apr 2

In kilograms, from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to

pounds by Dow Jones.

—-Feb 2020—- —-Jan 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

durum wheat 1,241,038 2,736,489 814,483 1,795,935

spring wheat 4,736,025 10,442,935 4,142,498 9,134,208

winter wheat 219,563 484,136 5,521,264 12,174,387

wheat/meslin 14,225,678 31,367,620 64,990,645 143,304,372

TOTAL WHEAT 20,422,304 45,031,180 75,468,890 166,408,902

barley 5,802,961 12,795,529 8,794,326 19,391,489

oats 1,716,044 3,783,877 756,837 1,668,826

corn 51,770,117 114,153,108 35,001,660 77,178,660

other corn 6,652,128 14,667,942 11,612,706 25,606,017

TOTAL CORN 58,422,245 128,821,050 46,614,366 102,784,677

DJ U.S. Feb Soymeal, Vegetable Oils/Oilseed Imports-Apr 2

In kilograms from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds

by Dow Jones.

—-Feb 2020—- —-Jan 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

coconut oil 42,735,701 94,232,221 51,347,342 113,220,889

palm kernel oil 42,979,896 94,770,671 17,956,230 39,593,487

palm oil 135,082,314 297,856,502 86,431,329 190,581,080

soybean 40,171,946 88,579,141 22,979,107 50,668,931

soymeal 0 0 0 0

soyoil 12,724,684 28,057,928 14,800,242 32,634,534

rapeseed oil

edible 128,611,364 283,588,058 169,404,234 373,536,336

rapeseed oil,

inedible 1,330 2,933 1,140 2,514

DJ U.S. Grain Exports-Apr 2

In kilograms (top) and in bushels (bottom), except flour in cwt and malt

in pounds. /1 denotes includes commercial and donated. Source: U.S. Department

of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Feb 20 Jan 20 Dec 19 Feb 19(*)

Barley 1,805,334 4,935,169 3,549,000 5,489,650

Corn /1 3,916,049,000 2,494,779,000 2,508,110,000 3,616,868,000

Sorghum 297,902,000 252,083,000 429,017,000 304,705,000

Oats 3,294,333 2,591,827 2,108,645 2,646,264

Rye 10,201 156,917 191,000 46,000

Wheat /1 2,184,411,853 1,880,541,355 2,161,218,136 2,285,227,870

wheat flour /1 22,924,077 22,285,228 19,393,854 24,921,853

Malt 34,692,762 36,006,869 33,837,887 34,499,204

——- In Bushels, CWT or Pounds ——-

Feb 20 Jan 20 Dec 19 Feb 19(*)

Barley 82,917 226,668 163,003 252,135

Corn /1 154,166,457 98,214,103 98,738,916 142,388,342

Sorghum 11,727,763 9,923,967 16,889,480 11,995,583

Oats 226,959 178,561 145,272 182,311

Rye 402 6,177 7,519 1,811

Wheat /1 80,262,572 69,097,357 79,410,358 83,966,889

wheat flour /1 505,389 491,305 427,561 549,433

Malt 76,484,461 79,381,572 74,599,784 76,057,739

1/Includes commercial and donated.

DJ U.S. February Oilseed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports-Apr 2

In kilograms (top). Oils in pounds, soybeans in bushels, meal and hulls in

short tons (bottom). Source: U.S. Department of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Feb 20 Jan 20 Dec 19 Feb 19(*)

soybeans 2,758,866,780 5,319,216,023 5,570,376,324 4,577,364,744

soyoil 179,744,204 56,754,373 83,597,599 41,656,639

crude 163,046,872 44,792,336 63,337,525 29,230,159

refined 108,209 117,811 26,618 74,299

other/1 16,290,645 11,604,484 20,064,091 12,102,016

hydrogenated 298,478 239,742 169,365 250,165

cottonseed oil 1,869,006 3,350,588 2,995,985 2,614,588

crude 551,000 287,428 436,031 70,727

refined 3,181 1,950,488 1,175,021 1,914,644

other/1 1,251,311 1,112,672 1,360,432 629,217

hydrogenated 63,514 0 24,501 0

sunseeds 111,174 139,950 95,844 20,412

sunseed oil 2,656,075 3,763,147 3,547,768 2,729,318

rapeseed 18,964,381 15,539,122 16,936,345 26,690,888

rapeseed oil 9,792,681 7,162,668 10,661,340 6,513,300

crude 5,914,163 617,984 6,671,711 942,103

refined 3,878,518 6,544,684 3,989,629 5,571,197

linseed meal 76,253 96,195 150,303 0

cottonseed meal 7,107,971 9,314,249 7,004,919 11,456,804

soymeal 1,026,610,411 709,529,097 787,612,454 787,412,007

soymeal/flour 227,891,987 255,531,628 219,553,686 200,862,800

soymeal hulls 5,132,000 18,361,000 9,703,000 7,924,000

lard 1,554,612 2,432,874 2,193,897 1,007,426

edible tallow 10,542,563 12,182,157 11,565,601 9,121,219

inedible tallow 36,917,562 23,993,259 38,124,785 18,742,291

ch white grease 5,010,434 0 36,421 9,960

——- In Bushels, Pounds or Short Tons ——-

Feb 20 Jan 20 Dec 19 Feb 19(*)

soybeans 101,369,961 195,445,726 204,674,192 168,187,637

soyoil 396,268,206 125,121,996 184,301,190 91,837,184

crude 359,456,884 98,750,214 139,635,364 64,441,481

refined 238,560 259,729 58,683 163,801

other/1 35,914,731 25,583,512 44,233,756 26,680,383

hydrogenated 658,031 528,541 373,386 551,520

cottonseed oil 4,120,454 7,386,783 6,605,017 5,764,181

crude 1,214,747 633,670 961,284 155,926

refined 7,013 4,300,091 2,590,478 4,221,068

other/1 2,758,669 2,453,022 2,999,240 1,387,186

hydrogenated 140,024 0 54,015 0

sunseeds 245,097 308,537 211,300 45,001

sunseed oil 5,855,644 8,296,320 7,821,491 6,017,117

rapeseed 41,809,311 34,257,906 37,338,256 58,843,346

rapeseed oil 21,589,170 15,790,983 23,504,235 14,359,371

crude 13,038,500 1,362,422 14,708,608 2,076,982

refined 8,550,670 14,428,561 8,795,628 12,282,389

linseed meal 84 106 166 0

cottonseed meal 7,835 10,267 7,722 12,629

soymeal 1,131,633 782,114 868,185 867,964

soymeal flour/me 251,205 281,673 242,014 221,411

soymeal hulls 5,657 20,239 10,696 8,735

lard 3,427,333 5,363,570 4,836,716 2,220,995

edible tallow 23,242,377 26,857,064 25,497,790 20,108,849

inedible tallow 81,389,306 52,896,091 84,050,778 41,319,686

ch white grease 11,046,118 0 80,295 21,958

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were lower on mostly fund selling tied to news that President Trump said that the worst of the Coronavirus outbreak was still coming and that Americans should remain close to home for the next month. The news implied greatly reduced economic activity here and around the world. The Coronavirus and stay at home orders in many states have created a rush of buying of Wheat products and have caught the mills short bought. They have been very active in buying Wheat in domestic cash markets, especially in the Great Plains, and bases levels have moved higher. In addition, there was a lot of talk of restricted exports from Russia as Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as have flour prices in local markets. For now the restrictions imposed do not seem to be onerous, but the situation bears watching. Restrictions are also being placed on Ukraine Wheat exports. It remains dry in most growing areas near the Black Sea. The dry weather pattern continues in these areas and must still be watched although it is too early for any kind of market reaction.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get showers. Temperatures should be variable. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are down with objectives of 540 and 516 May. Support is at 547, 539, and 534 May, with resistance at 564, 575, and 583 May. Trends in Kansas City are down with objectives of 458, 433, and 425 May. Support is at 470, 466, and 448 May, with resistance at 483, 497, and 506 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to down with objectives of 516, 501, and 485 May. Support is at 519, 516, and 515 May, and resistance is at 531, 542, and 545 May.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mixed after rejecting an early push to lower prices. The domestic situation remains tight. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers. Temperatures should be above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 1395, 1380, and 1365 May, with resistance at 1417, 1425, and 1436 May.

DJ USDA World Market Rice Prices – Apr 1

USDA today announced the prevailing world market prices

of milled and rough rice, adjusted for U.S. milling yields

and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG)

and loan deficiency payment LDP) rates. Source: USDA

—-World Price—– MLG/LDP Rate

Milled Value Rough

($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt)

Long Grain 16.08 10.15 0.00

Medium/Short Grain 15.75 10.82 0.00

Brokens 10.20 —- —-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed lower as the trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia hurt domestic ethanol production and the effects of the Coronavirus remain part of the market. Prices for Crude Oil and also gasoline and heating oil are at extremely low levels and ethanol plants in the US are shutting down or greatly reducing run times. Ethanol stocks are increasing even with the reduced processing due to the lack of driving in the US. That means a lot less Corn demand. The Saudis are using the cheaper price to punish Russia for balking at cutting production a few weeks ago but also to eliminate competition from shale oil producers in the US and Canada as well as bio fuels producers around the world. The loss in ethanol demand inside the US is very large and has become a major problem for all involved in the marketplace.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are down with no objectives. Support is at 334, 332, and 330 May, and resistance is at 346, 350, and 353 May. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 258, 252, and 248 March, and resistance is at 270, 274, and 279 May.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed lower on demand ideas and despite logistical problems in South America. Soybean Meal closed lower. Soybean Oil closed lower. Both the Soybeans and Soybean Meal markets were supported in part by the lack of ethanol production here in the US. Little or now ethanol production means little or no production of DDG as well, so a potential competitor to Soybean Meal in domestic and world markets has been effectively removed. Logistical problems caused by the Coronavirus in South America also played a major role in the rally. Argentina and Brazil are having trouble getting trucks from farms to crushers and exporters. The problems are especially in Argentina, where several towns have moved to block traffic in defiance of federal orders. Exports are not supposed to be affected, but there are signs that transportation inside the countries has become very difficult. None of that seems to matter these days as President Trump has declared that the worst of the Coronavirus is coming in the next two weeks and that Americans should stay home though the end of the month. China is still buying in South America and not here.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are down with objectives of 850 and 824 May. Support is at 855, 852, and 832 May, and resistance is at 876, 892, and 897 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with objectives of 315.00, 311.00, and 303.00 May. Support is at 314.00, 311.00, and 307.00 May, and resistance is at 322.00, 329.00, and 336.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2570, 2520, and 2470 May, with resistance at 2690, 2740, and 2760 May.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was lower in sympathy with the big losses in Chicago. Trends are mixed on the daily charts. Palm Oil was lower on ideas of slow demand. Production is also dropping. Workers are not in the fields or the processors due to the Coronavirus but buyers are not buying as import have been locked down in many cases.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 464.00, 461.00, and 460.00 May, with resistance at 470.00, 473.00, and 475.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2300, 2270, and 2190 June, with resistance at 2460, 2480, and 2520 June.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers. Temperatures should average near normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

April

+57 May

+145 May

+67 May

+58 May

+12 May

N/A

May

+57 May

+72 May

+60 May

June

+53 July

+72 July

+55 July

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Apr 1

By MarketsFarm

WINNIPEG, April 1 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 436.80 -32.00 May 2020 up 1.30

Basis: Thunder Bay 475.10 10.00 May 2020 dn 3.70

Basis: Vancouver 490.10 25.00 May 2020 dn 3.70

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – April 2

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 592.50 -05.00 Unquoted – –

May 587.50 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 570.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 542.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 540.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 595.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

May 590.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 572.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 545.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 542.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 610.00 00.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 570.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 2,470.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 182.00 00.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3620)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Apr 02

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 420,190 lots, or 19.90 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 4,813 4,911 4,763 4,856 4,799 4,840 41 271,615 86,596

Jul-20 4,636 4,781 4,636 4,718 4,671 4,721 50 219 270

Sep-20 4,540 4,592 4,507 4,565 4,556 4,556 0 144,388 71,775

Nov-20 4,187 4,201 4,145 4,190 4,182 4,177 -5 30 335

Jan-21 4,050 4,113 4,050 4,103 4,099 4,089 -10 3,938 20,053

Mar-21 – – – 4,145 4,145 4,145 0 0 25

Corn

Turnover: 700,430 lots, or 14.22 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 1,982 1,990 1,970 1,979 1,986 1,980 -6 78,376 237,723

Jul-20 2,010 2,024 1,999 2,010 2,020 2,013 -7 27,229 62,934

Sep-20 2,036 2,049 2,022 2,031 2,044 2,035 -9 561,942 747,346

Nov-20 2,053 2,066 2,042 2,048 2,061 2,054 -7 7,003 7,322

Jan-21 2,076 2,083 2,058 2,064 2,081 2,072 -9 22,996 58,993

Mar-21 2,089 2,097 2,076 2,083 2,095 2,086 -9 2,884 1,349

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,774,917 lots, or 50.41 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,844 2,850 2,821 2,834 2,888 2,834 -54 327,503 509,844

Jul-20 2,830 2,830 2,794 2,812 2,870 2,809 -61 93,683 87,264

Aug-20 2,842 2,850 2,819 2,837 2,893 2,836 -57 33,001 8,262

Sep-20 2,845 2,858 2,827 2,848 2,885 2,842 -43 1,250,565 1,709,988

Nov-20 2,850 2,865 2,837 2,863 2,895 2,852 -43 17,322 6,366

Dec-20 2,866 2,888 2,860 2,881 2,908 2,874 -34 29 304

Jan-21 2,835 2,874 2,835 2,868 2,893 2,857 -36 52,757 156,118

Mar-21 2,834 2,842 2,822 2,840 2,854 2,834 -20 57 431

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,094,608 lots, or 52.56 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Apr-20 – – – 4,598 4,598 4,598 0 0 0

May-20 4,836 4,952 4,814 4,944 4,902 4,878 -24 621,346 146,198

Jun-20 4,972 5,086 4,922 5,040 4,986 4,986 0 53 30

Jul-20 – – – 4,884 4,884 4,884 0 0 271

Aug-20 – – – 4,918 4,918 4,918 0 0 4

Sep-20 4,660 4,786 4,642 4,760 4,750 4,698 -52 467,277 225,518

Oct-20 4,662 4,720 4,662 4,702 4,780 4,694 -86 11 7

Nov-20 – – – 4,800 4,886 4,800 -86 0 6

Dec-20 4,796 4,796 4,796 4,796 4,886 4,796 -90 1 155

Jan-21 4,720 4,860 4,700 4,834 4,798 4,774 -24 5,920 19,827

Feb-21 – – – 4,906 4,906 4,906 0 0 3

Mar-21 – – – 4,862 4,862 4,862 0 0 1

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 529,874 lots, or 28.69 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,318 5,424 5,276 5,412 5,380 5,350 -30 117,058 152,093

Jul-20 5,406 5,406 5,406 5,406 5,374 5,406 32 1 267

Aug-20 – – – 5,482 5,450 5,482 32 0 2

Sep-20 5,384 5,512 5,352 5,496 5,458 5,432 -26 408,145 423,708

Nov-20 5,420 5,540 5,402 5,540 5,508 5,424 -84 31 682

Dec-20 5,604 5,604 5,602 5,602 5,574 5,602 28 2 15

Jan-21 5,496 5,622 5,466 5,606 5,566 5,530 -36 4,636 32,276

Mar-21 5,520 5,520 5,520 5,520 5,502 5,520 18 1 3

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

141 W. Jackson Blvd. Suite 1920, Chicago, IL 60604 | (800) 769-7021 | (312) 264-4364 (Direct) | www.pricegroup.com

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in futures can involve substantial risk & is not for everyone. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed and the giving of the same is not to be deemed as an offer or solicitation on our part with respect to the sale or purchase of any securities or futures.

The Price Futures Group, its officers, directors, employees, and brokers may in the normal course of business have positions, which may or may not agree with the opinions expressed in this report. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction. Reproduction and/or distribution of any portion of this report are strictly prohibited without the written permission of the author.

To SUBSCRIBE to Morning Grains please click here.

To Unsubscribe from Morning Grains please click here.

Click Here to View the Morning Grains Archives