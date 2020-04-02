STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures jumped in the overnight trade after a surge in the price of oil. President Donald Trump talked about the possibility of Saudi Arabia and Russia ending their price war. In addition, there are reports that China may increase its purchases of crude oil.

The gains were given back when the U.S. weekly jobless claims report was released. Jobless claims in the week ended March 28 were 6.648 million when 3.350 million were expected.

The 9:00 central time February factory orders report is expected to show a 0.2% increase.

Financial markets are not acting so much in a flight to quality mode, but more so on the belief that more accomodation is coming from the world's central banks.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher despite the jobless claims report.

The euro currency is lower after German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said national output is expected to contract more than 5.0% in 2020, although he said Germanys economy could be in position for reasonable growth next year.

Euro zone February producer prices were down 0.6% on the month and down 1.3% on the year. The median estimate called for a monthly decline of 0.4%.





INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures rallied in the overnight trade on the belief that more accommodation is forthcoming from the worlds central banks.

There were only limited additional flight to quality gains when the U.S. jobless claims report was released.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was temporarily taking measures to ease a capital requirement for large banks to address strained conditions in the Treasury market. The Fed said it was easing the supplementary leverage ratio for one year and hoped the change would free up lenders' ability to serve homeowners and businesses.

Neel Kashkari of the Federal Reserve will speak at 12:00.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

