The SP500 made a sharp recovery recently from the lows, giving us an indication that a five-wave decline since February is completed, and that a minimum three-wave reversal is underway. Also price broke above the upper Elliott wave channel line which is another evidence of a low in place. That being said, more gains can be expected, however temporary pullbacks may also be found. Wave B can already be underway, with support at 2409 level.

S&P500, 4h